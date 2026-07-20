The 2026 Atlantic City Comedy Festival returns to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for another unforgettable weekend of nonstop laughter! Whether you’re a die-hard comedy fan or just looking for a fun getaway, the AC Comedy Festival offers the perfect mix of legendary headliners, fresh talent, and high-energy entertainment. Don’t miss your chance to experience one of the East Coast’s top comedy events!

Get your tickets to 2026 Atlantic City Comedy Festival below