Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 158

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Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps dropping during a buzzy week dominated by Serayah ending her engagement with Joey Bada$$, Kenya Moore stepping out with a seemingly snatched new face, Jamie Foxx opening up about his health scare, Texas Roadhouse getting dragged to Hell over viral internet rumor, Maya Boyd setting off swoon typhoons as newly announced Storm, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Love Island USA star Aniya Harvey making her return to the series ahead of the highly anticipated Season 8 Reunion on Peacock.

Co-hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the buzzy reunion special (premiering this Monday, August 31 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.) will certainly deliver the mess fans have (impatiently) waited for based on the sneak peek below:

Taped in front of a live audience, the special reunites this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for a sure-to-be entertaining look back at their experience in the Villa.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion slaying, along with Lori Harvey and Latto and giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Olandria, Kayla Nicole, Angela Simmons, Demi Lovato, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.