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72 New Philadelphia Police Officers Graduate After Nine Months of Training

Philadelphia welcomed 72 new police officers on Friday as the latest class of recruits graduated after completing nine months of intensive training.

The graduates underwent instruction designed to prepare them for the challenges of serving communities across the city, including police procedures, physical training, emergency response and community engagement.

The department celebrated the graduates’ dedication and commitment to public service, recognizing the months of training and preparation required to earn their badges.

The new officers now face the responsibility of protecting Philadelphia residents while building trust and strengthening relationships between police and the communities they serve.