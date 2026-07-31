Intro Brings 30 Years of Harmony to Philly’s Dell Music Center

Source: R1 / R1

✕

Intro Is Back: R&B Legends Bring 30 Years of Harmony to Philly’s Dell Music Center

More than three decades in, R&B group Intro is still standing tall. On a recent visit to 100.3 WRNB, the group sat down with Muthaknows to talk legacy, loss, and a new chapter — right before hitting the stage in Philadelphia.

Classics That Still Hit

Since 1993, Intro has delivered some of R&B’s most enduring records. Songs like “Let Me Be the One,” “Come Inside,” and their remake of “Ribbon in the Sky” still set the mood decades later.

“It means that what we did 30 years ago was something that stood the test of time,” the group said. “It’s just classic music.”

A New Voice: Teo

The group’s new chapter includes lead singer Teo, formerly of Dru Hill. The connection started overseas, during late-night hangs in Copenhagen and Stockholm, before manager Jamal Williams made it official.

“Being in Dru Hill and not really having a lead position, I had to think about it,” Teo said. “I’m blessed, man. God is good all the time.”

Two years later, the lineup has already performed in London and in front of 19,000 fans.

Honoring Kenny Green

The group made time to salute the late Kenny Green — songwriter, producer, and vocalist behind their signature sound.

“Kenny Green was a phenomenal man, songwriter. Probably the most prolific of our era,” they said. “He’s just here with us all the time.”

The interview landed ahead of a big homecoming-style show at the Dell Music Center, where Intro joined fellow heavyweights Dru Hill and 702.

“We’re gonna come with high energy, great vibes, sing-alongs, all types of favorites,” the group promised.

Fans hungry for fresh material have reason to celebrate. Intro is working with new producers on music rooted in its classic sound.

“It’s definitely going to be a familiar sound from who we are,” the group confirmed.

Thirty years later, Intro proves great music never goes out of style.

Watch the full interview below!

FOR MORE MUTHAKNOWS INTERVIEWS [CLICK HERE]