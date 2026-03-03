Weekends with Muthaknows Sunday: 1:00pm - 4:00pm View Full Schedule Weekends with Muthaknows

Source: R1 / R1

Legendary radio personality and social media sensation, shaking up the Philadelphia scene for 15 incredible years. A trailblazer since 2007, MuthaKnows started his own online show, “The MuthaKnows Show,” and later joined Power 99 in 2009. He’s emceed AIDS Walk Philadelphia for a decade, hosted notable events like World Pride NYC, and interviewed A-listers like Mary J. Blige, Mo’Nique and Kevin Hart to name a few. MuthaKnows has partnered with Boost Mobile, Dunkin’ Donuts, and more, and received a resolution from Congresswoman Katherine Gilmore and induction into the Philadelphia Black Gay Pride Hall of Fame. Muthaknows is lending his wit and commentary to “The Morning Hustle” on 100.3 WRNB weekdays 6:00 am – 10:00 am with “Tea for the Hustla’s”. Mutha will also make weekly appearances on the Divine Martino Midday Show and embark on his first solo radio show ‘Weekends with Muthaknows’ airing Sundays 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. This is all in addition to his TV show “The Tea with Muthknows” airing Sunday’s at 11:00 am on Philly57. Mutha is a Prostate cancer survivor, advocate, and proud voice for Philly’s African American LGBT community.





