Source: NurPhoto / Getty

ICE Eyes New Detention Facility in Philadelphia as Federal Immigration Expansion Continues

The federal government’s immigration enforcement efforts could soon expand into Philadelphia, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reportedly considering the city as the site of a new detention facility.

According to ABC News, Philadelphia is one of four cities under consideration for a new ICE detention center as the agency continues to increase detention capacity nationwide. While officials have not announced a specific location or timeline, the potential move marks another significant development in the Trump administration’s broader immigration enforcement strategy.

RELATED: Philadelphia Protests at City Hall after Minneapolis Woman Killed by ICE Agent

The reported proposal comes after months of shifting plans across Pennsylvania.

Earlier this year, ICE explored converting several warehouses in Pennsylvania and New Jersey into detention centers before abandoning some of those proposals amid public opposition and logistical challenges.

No federal officials have publicly identified where a Philadelphia detention center would be located or how many detainees it could house. Likewise, city officials have not yet announced any formal response to the report.

RELATED: ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

For now, the proposal remains in the planning stages, but it is expected to intensify an already contentious debate over immigration enforcement, public safety and local control in Philadelphia.