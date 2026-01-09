Philadelphia Protests at City Hall after Minneapolis Woman Killed by ICE Agent

ICE agent kills US citizen during operation, prompting nationwide protests demanding justice

Protesters condemn ICE's systemic abuses, with officials warning of prosecution for misconduct in Philadelphia

Community leaders and officials voice concerns about deaths in ICE custody and the need for ICE reform

A rally took place on January 8, 2026 at Philadelphia’s City Hall, in response to the tragic death of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis just a day earlier. The incident has sparked outrage nationwide, with protests erupting in cities across the country, including Philadelphia.

Renee Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen, was killed during an ICE operation in Minneapolis. Video footage shows ICE agents attempting to stop Good’s vehicle. As the car began to move forward, an agent standing in front of the SUV fired his weapon, fatally wounding her. The Department of Homeland Security described the shooting as an act of self-defense, but critics, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have called the act reckless and unnecessary.

Hundreds gathered around City Hall in Philadelphia to honor Good and protest ICE’s actions. The vigil, organized by local community leaders, featured candles, signs, and speeches that expressed both grief and anger. Protesters held signs reading, “We saw the video. Stop the cover-up!” and “ICE raids violate Philly values.”

Erika Guadalupe Núñez, executive director of Juntos, addressed the crowd, saying, “ICE equals death; it’s the death of family, of connection, of love.” She emphasized the systemic issues within ICE, stating, “If ICE was willing to shoot an ally, a white woman, in the face for documenting abuse, it is our duty to expose and condemn what they have done and will continue to do to Black and brown people behind closed doors.”

Julie Stewart, a 71-year-old protester, shared her shock and sorrow, saying, “They are twisting the story; it’s a lie. ICE needs to be shut down, held accountable, and all of their people need to be unmasked.”

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner also weighed in, warning law enforcement that any misconduct in the city would be prosecuted.

“Let me be clear, if any law enforcement agent, if any ICE agent, is going to come to Philly to commit crimes, you can get the F out of here. Because if you do that here, I will charge you with those crimes. You will be arrested, you will stand trial, you will be convicted, whether it’s in state or federal court, it’s my office that will be prosecuting it, it’s how the law works, and you will do the time,” said Krasner.

The rally at City Hall was not just a moment of mourning but a call to action, urging elected officials and community members to stand against what many see as systemic abuses by ICE. According to sources, Officials claim that at least 32 people have died in ICE custody in 2025 alone, two of which in Pennsylvania.

