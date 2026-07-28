'Almost Dying Wasn't On My Bingo Card' — Simone Biles Undergoes Mystery Medical Procedure 1 Month After Near Fatal Health Scare

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Source: Pablo Cuadra / Getty Simone Biles is continuing to prioritize her health after revealing that she recently underwent a medical procedure with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, by her side. The news comes just one month after the 30-time gold medalist suffered an unexpected health scare, although it’s unclear if the two are related. RELATED CONTENT: ‘We Almost Lost The Goat!?’ — Simone Biles Reveals Near-Death Health Scare That Landed Her In The Hospital: 13 Wild Reactions Simone Biles’ procedure: What we know. Source: Photo courtesy of Simone Biles’ Instagram / Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens smile at the hospital during the gymnast’s recent procedure. Biles appeared to be in good spirits for her recent procedure. On July 23, the 29-year-old shared a photo from the hospital on her Instagram Story, showing herself smiling in a hospital gown and bouffant cap while posing next to Owens, who just celebrated his 31st birthday the day before. “His birthday but he takes me to get my procedure,” Biles captioned her Instagram Story. “I woke up singing BossMan Dlow ‘talk my s–t.'”

Simone Biles suffered a health scare in June. Although Biles did not reveal what procedure she underwent, the update comes just one month after she disclosed that she experienced a frightening medical emergency that she described as one of the most terrifying moments of her life. “I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age. But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week,” the athlete wrote in a June 6 post as previously reported. In the photo accompanying that post, Biles’ arm was covered in hospital wristbands, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. She later shared that the incident was “one of, if not the scariest experience of my life.” The experience was made even more difficult because Owens was unable to be with her while she was hospitalized. At the time, the Indianapolis Colts safety was participating in organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp. Fortunately, Biles has been able to rest and recover since the incident. While she has yet to explain exactly what happened, she thanked those closest to her for their support during the ordeal. “I’ll explain sooner or later, but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers loooovveeee y’all,” she penned.

Simone Biles revealed she fell ill while recovering from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Biles has been candid in recent years about the physical demands elite gymnastics has placed on her body. Following her remarkable performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she admitted that recovering from the competition was more challenging than many people realized. “I went back to the village, I took the elevator and my body literally collapsed. I was sick for 10 days,” she told French sports outlet L’Equipe in April 2025, according to People, noting that the physical demand of competing and training had taken a toll on her aging body. “The other day, we were sprinting in the garden with friends, I had aches and pains for three days.” We’re wishing Simone Biles a safe procedure and recovery. RELATED CONTENT: Simone Biles Accepts The 2025 TIME100 Impact Award For Mental Health Advocacy