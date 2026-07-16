Philadelphia Reports 7 Heat-Related Deaths During Historic July Heat Wave

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Philadelphia Reports 7 Heat-Related Deaths as Historic July Heat Wave Turns Deadly

Philadelphia health officials say seven people have died from heat-related causes so far in July, underscoring the deadly toll of a historic early-summer heat wave that pushed the city into uncharted territory.

According to city officials, the deaths followed an intense stretch of extreme heat that began July 1 and prompted Philadelphia to declare a Heat Health Emergency the same day. During that period, the city recorded temperatures of at least 101 degrees for three consecutive days — the first time that has happened in recorded history, NBC10 reported.

Officials said four of the heat-related deaths were recorded on Sunday, July 6, and three more were recorded on Monday, July 7. In addition to those deaths, Philadelphia had already recorded one heat-related death earlier this year, on May 20, bringing the city’s total for 2026 to eight.

Authorities have not publicly released the identities of the seven people who died in July, nor have they detailed the circumstances surrounding each death.

The reports add to growing concern across the region as extreme heat continues to prove one of the deadliest forms of severe weather. In neighboring New Jersey, officials have also reported a sharp rise in suspected heat-related deaths, though most of those cases were concentrated in the northern and central parts of the state.12

The numbers in Philadelphia remain a stark reminder that heat emergencies can quickly become public health crises, especially during prolonged stretches of triple-digit temperatures.