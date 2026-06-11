Cooling Centers Open Across City Amid Heat Health Emergency

Source: Unaihuiziphotography / Getty

Philadelphia Declares Heat Health Emergency as Cooling Centers Open Across City

Philadelphia has declared a Heat Health Emergency for June 11 and 12 as forecasters warn that dangerous humidity will push heat index values into the triple digits, prompting the city to open cooling centers and activate emergency support services.

The emergency takes effect at 11 a.m. Thursday and is scheduled to remain in place until 8 p.m. Friday, though officials say it could be extended if conditions worsen. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s, with humidity making it feel more like 100 degrees or higher.

In response, the city has opened dozens of cooling centers at community centers, libraries, parks and religious institutions, with residents able to locate the nearest site by calling 311. The National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory covering both days.

Officials are also emphasizing precautions for large outdoor gatherings, particularly with the FIFA World Cup Fan Festival now underway in Fairmount Park. The city says the event site includes multiple water stations as well as large cooling tents equipped with fans and misters.

Support services for older residents are also being expanded. The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline will operate daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. during the emergency for anyone with concerns about heat illness or prevention.

Relief options are expected to grow as the week continues. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation plans to begin opening more than 60 outdoor pools on a rolling basis starting Friday.

The city is also urging residents to sign up for emergency alerts through the ReadyPhiladelphia system as the heat wave settles in.