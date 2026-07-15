Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Labaron Philon Explains Why He Choose to Wear #00

In a newly posted NBA short video, Philon explained the significance of his number choice in Philadelphia, framing it as more than a personal preference and ‘doubling up’ on the talent he adds to Philadelphia’s backcourt.

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While the clip is brief, the message lands clearly: Tyrese Maxey sports the number Philon work at Alabama, so he decided to double it, wearing #00.

“I was already 0, but Tyrese got 0, so I just threw another zero on there… it’s hard!” Labaron explained.

V.J. Edgecombe, who wore #7 at Baylor — which is now occupied by Jaylen Brown, has doubled his digits, rocking #77.

You got two young guys, that doubled their number in college, and two superstars wearing their regular number” Labaron said. “Tyrese: 0. JB: 7. Me: 00. VJ: 77. That’s tough”.

The moment is small on its surface, but it fits a bigger pattern in how young players introduce themselves to a new market. In Philadelphia, early impressions count. Philon’s comments suggest he is humble and hungry while trying to connect with the culture of the team and the identity of the city before he ever plays a meaningful minute.

That kind of detail tends to travel quickly among Sixers fans, especially online, where even a short comment about a number can spark conversation about legacy, fit, and whether a rookie truly understands where he is.

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Philadelphia and basketball fans alike have taken a liking to the Sixers newest rookie, making him a fan favorite amongst the leagues incoming class.

“Haven’t even played a regular season game and he already becoming my favourite player on the team, dude can ball fr” @yocarty commented.

“This team is going to the Finals I can see it now” @qdaprod wrote

At minimum, Philon’s explanation offered an early glimpse of a player who appears conscious of the stage he is stepping onto — and willing to meet it directly.