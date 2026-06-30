Sixers Rookie Labaron Philon Jr. Calls Out Alperen Sengun, What did he do?

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Sixers Rookie Labaron Philon Jr. Calls Out Alperen Sengun, Ignites Early NBA Buzz

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Labaron Philon Jr. has not played an NBA regular-season game yet, but he is already generating attention after publicly naming Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun as the player he most wants to embarrass off the dribble.

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The comment, which spread quickly online, came during a social-media-style exchange in which Philon was asked which NBA player he most wanted to cross over. Philon did not hesitate. He pointed to Sengun and added a blunt explanation rooted in online jokes about the Rockets center’s movement, saying TikTok users describe Sengun as looking “like he got a refrigerator on his back.”

The remark instantly gave the league’s offseason conversation a little edge: a newly drafted Sixers guard taking aim at an established Western Conference All-Star before ever stepping onto an NBA floor.

Sengun, however, is hardly an easy target. The Houston center is coming off another strong season in which he averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, according to Sporting News, and earned his second straight All-Star selection in 2026. Over the last several seasons, he has solidified himself as one of the Rockets’ franchise cornerstones and one of the NBA’s most skilled offensive big men.

The AOL aggregation of the viral moment echoed the same core quote, reinforcing just how quickly Philon’s words circulated across basketball media and social platforms.

For Philadelphia, the episode adds to the intrigue surrounding Philon’s arrival. The rookie is already projecting confidence, and in a league that prizes personality as much as production, the quote gives Sixers fans an early glimpse of a player unafraid of the spotlight.

Whether the remark becomes harmless offseason banter or bulletin-board material for a future Sixers-Rockets matchup, it has already accomplished one thing: Labaron Philon Jr. has entered the NBA conversation loudly.

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