Gillie Da Kid chooses not to retaliate directly, invoking an 'old-school code' of not airing grievances online.

Gillie suggests he has already processed the loss of his son and is not threatened by the diss.

The feud is seen as a personal betrayal due to NBA YoungBoy's previous compassion towards Gillie's grief.

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Gillie Da Kid Breaks Silence After NBA YoungBoy’s Diss About His Late Son

Gillie Da Kid has responded after NBA YoungBoy ignited backlash with a lyric referencing Gillie’s late son, choosing not to escalate the feud with a direct diss but instead delivering a terse warning that underscored just how seriously he viewed the line being crossed.

The controversy began after a snippet of an unreleased NBA YoungBoy track surfaced online. In the clip, YoungBoy raps that he had thought about killing Gillie and then mocks him over not retaliating after the 2023 killing of his son, Devin Spady, the Philadelphia rapper known as YNG Cheese.

RELATED: Gillie Da Kid Reveals Teenager Who Killed His Son YNG Cheese

Gillie’s answer came in a livestream response that avoided theatrics. Instead of trading insults, he invoked an old-school code, saying, “We don’t say what we’re gonna do on the internet,” while making clear he was not interested in performative back-and-forth.

He also suggested he would not allow the mention of his son to shake him publicly, saying he had already come to grips with his loss and was not threatened. The restraint stood out, particularly because the diss touched one of the most painful chapters of his life.

RELATED: Gillie Da King Opens Up Mourning the Loss of His Son

The reaction has been especially intense because of the history between the two men. According to Baller Alert, NBA YoungBoy had previously spoken with Gillie on Million Dollaz Worth of Game in a much different context, at one point offering compassion as Gillie reflected on grieving his son. That earlier exchange has made the newly surfaced lyric feel, to many observers, less like rap competition and more like a personal betrayal.

Devin Spady, better known as YNG Cheese, was killed in Philadelphia in July 2023 during a triple shooting, a loss Gillie has discussed openly in interviews and podcasts since then. In the years after, he has spoken candidly about grief, faith, and the pain of burying his child.

RELATED: Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25

Neither article identified a clear trigger for why NBA YoungBoy targeted Gillie now. But the lyric has already landed as one of the more controversial rap jabs of the summer, not because it was especially clever, but because it crossed a boundary many in hip-hop still consider untouchable.

For now, Gillie appears to be holding his ground without turning the dispute into a public spectacle. But by referencing a murdered son, NBA YoungBoy may have pushed this feud into territory that won’t fade quickly.