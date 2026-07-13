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Jay-Z Wraps Up Yankee Stadium Residency With A Bang

Roc Resplendence: Jay-Z Closes Yankee Stadium Residency Following Hours-Long Delay, Delivers With Beyoncé, Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, Usher & More

Published on July 13, 2026
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  • Delayed start due to logistical issues, but Jay-Z prioritized fan safety over starting on time.
  • Jay-Z brought out numerous special guests, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Usher, to perform a variety of hits.
  • The marathon show spanned nearly 50 songs, covering Jay-Z's extensive discography, particularly his 'Reasonable Doubt' and 'The Blueprint' albums.
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Despite an hours-long delay and a super late start to the show, Jay-Z treated his fans to a myriad of special guests at his July 12 Yankee Stadium concert.

Four black-and-white portraits of hip-hop artists performing on stage, wearing sunglasses, hats, and stylish outfits.
Source: Courtesy of Roc Nation

Sunday’s concert was dubbed “Extra Innings” as it was added after the initial pair of Yankee Stadium shows were announced. The name also suggested that Hov was free to explore his stacked catalog without focusing an entire performance on one specific album, which was the case at the two previous engagements.

The show actually ended up kicking off early Monday morning, plagued by hours of delays due to logistical issues at the stadium. “We’re going to go until like 5 a.m., so don’t be scared,” Jay said, per Variety, at about 1 a.m., about 40 minutes after the show finally started.

When the clock struck midnight, Jay’s band took their places, but he didn’t make his way onto the stage until 12:20 a.m.

“It was like 10,000 people outside and they closed all the doors and somebody rushed the doors and they closed the door,” the rapper said while addressing the delay. “But your guys’ safety and everybody’s safety outside, it’s 10,000 people outside, I don’t want to start music and people get trampled. So I’m really sorry for the inconvenience but I had to make sure everybody’s OK. So I appreciate your patience, we’re going to have a good time tonight. I got some s**t for you, I promise you.”

Once the show finally began, Hov treated the audience to a tour of his discography that featured guest appearances from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Pharrell Williams, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Swizz Beatz, Jeezy, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and The-Dream.

A performer wearing a black crop top and red quilted pants dances on a stage with bright lights and a backdrop of the word "SANA".
Source: Courtesy of Roc Nation / Courtesy of Roc Nation

As the night went on, Jay-Z played almost 50 songs over the course of nearly three hours.

More on the flip!

A lot of Sunday night’s set was made up of songs that Jay-Z performed as part of his Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint shows earlier that week. Still, the 40,000 fans in attendance were just happy to see Jay, his special guests, and a celebration of one of the greatest careers in hip-hop.

During the show, Teyana Taylor took over for in for Mary J. Blige’s hook on “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” just as Beyoncé did during night one of the residency. Bey also returned to the stage for a rendition of “Drunk in Love” alongside her husband.

Rihanna told the crowd that she “missed this s**t” after she took the stage to sing the hook on “Run This Town.” She also performed “B**ch Better Have My Money.”

Two performers on stage, one wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses, the other in a red outfit, singing and dancing before a backdrop of lights.
Source: Courtesy of Roc Nation / Courtesy of Roc Nation

Usher took over to sing the hook on “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)” before also singing “Throwback.”

A shirtless man wearing sunglasses and a necklace performing on stage in a dark, dramatic lighting.
Source: Courtesy of Roc Nation / Courtesy of Roc Nation

Just as he did the night before, Pharrell came out to perform a medley of his collaborations with Hov. The-Dream took over for Frank Ocean’s part on “No Church in the Wild.” Clipse performed “Grindin.”

Two people on stage, one wearing a white t-shirt with "Made" printed on it and sunglasses, the other wearing a beige jacket, performing together.
Source: Courtesy of Roc Nation / Courtesy of Roc Nation

Fat Joe and Jadakiss came out at the end for “New York.” Jeezy performed “Seen It All” and “Go Crazy.” And Swizz Beatz helped Jay through some of the hits they’ve made together.

Two performers on stage in front of a large screen displaying a blue and white graphic.
Source: Courtesy of Roc Nation / Courtesy of Roc Nation

The final moments of the night featured Jay rapping an a cappella version of “Dear Summer,” a song released as a farewell following his early 2000s faux-retirement. And, of course, the night concluded with his track “Encore,” before fireworks exploded in the New York sky as the clock hit 3 a.m.

Two people on stage, one wearing a white t-shirt with "Made" printed on it and sunglasses, the other wearing a beige jacket, performing together.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
A person wearing a black jacket and sunglasses standing in a dimly lit environment with a bright light source behind them.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
A performer on stage at night, arms raised, surrounded by twinkling lights in the dark sky.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
Two performers on stage, one wearing camouflage pants and a black jacket, the other in a red and white striped shirt, both holding microphones and performing.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
Two performers on stage in front of a large screen displaying a blue and white graphic design.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
A person wearing a black cap, sunglasses, and a red shirt, standing in a dimly lit setting with a red light.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
A performer in a red and white striped jersey and red cap gesturing on a dark stage.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
Two musicians performing on stage, one wearing a black cap and the other a green jacket, singing into microphones against a colorful backdrop.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
Two musicians performing on stage, one playing an electric guitar and the other singing into a microphone.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
A person wearing a black cap and shirt performs on a dimly lit stage, with lights and shadows creating a dramatic effect.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
Two musicians performing on stage in a dimly lit setting, one singing into a microphone and the other playing a keyboard.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
A shirtless man wearing sunglasses and a necklace performing on stage in a dark, dramatic lighting.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
Two performers on stage, one wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses, the other in a red outfit, singing and dancing before a backdrop of lights.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
Two performers on stage in a dimly lit concert venue, one singing into a microphone and the other dancing, with green stage lighting illuminating the scene.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
Two performers on stage in front of a large screen displaying a blue and white graphic.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
A performer wearing a black crop top and red quilted pants dances on a stage with bright lights and a backdrop of the word "SANA".
Courtesy of Roc Nation
A person wearing sunglasses and a fur-trimmed jacket performing on stage in front of a drum set.
Courtesy of Roc Nation
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Roc Resplendence: Jay-Z Closes Yankee Stadium Residency Following Hours-Long Delay, Delivers With Beyoncé, Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, Usher & More was originally published on bossip.com

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