What keeps concert venues comfortable when the crowd heats up

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Concert venues stay comfortable with the help of commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Such innovative technologies allow for optimal temperature, humidity control, and air distribution.

Without adequate concert venue cooling, heating, and ventilation, these spaces can quickly become uncomfortable, even dangerous.

Climate change-driven temperature extremes exacerbate the risk. An article from The Guardian even cites a new study that found heat-related ED visits or hospitalizations can rise from around 109,000 cases a year to 237,000 by 2040. People who attend summer concerts in venues without adequate HVAC systems can become part of these statistics.

What Factors Can Make Concert Venues Uncomfortable?

Concert venues can become uncomfortable due to factors like the audience (e.g., size and physiological responses) and environmental factors.

Physiological responses, part of the concertgoer experience, refer to the body’s natural reactions to sensory and emotional stimuli. Among the most common include:

Increased body heat (from excitement, jumping, or dancing)

Elevated heart rate

Profuse sweating

Increased carbon dioxide (CO2) inhalation and exhalation

The more people packed in concert venues, the more heat that radiates. Without proper thermal control and crowd management strategies, audience comfort can quickly deteriorate.

Environmental factors like excessively high or low temperatures and humidity levels can also make concert venues uncomfortable. Likewise, poor indoor air quality (IAQ) can add to audience discomfort.

What Are the Health Risks of Being in an Uncomfortable Concert Venue?

Spending time in concert venues that don’t implement proper and adequate thermal, humidity, air quality, and crowd control can put attendees at risk of health and safety problems.

In the summer, for instance, the risk of developing HRIs is high. In the winter, people face a greater risk of contracting cold-related illnesses (CRIs).

Hypothermia is one example of a CRI, which, if not addressed promptly, can be deadly. Indeed, the latest available data from the U.S. CDC notes that there were 1,024 deaths attributed to hypothermia or excessive cold in 2023 alone.

Uncontrolled excessive humidity levels can also put concertgoers at a higher risk of HRIs. Even in the short term, being in a space that’s too humid and hot can compromise the body’s cooling mechanism (sweating). It can lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

What Keeps Concert Venues Comfortable?

Reputable concert venues that prioritize attendee comfort invest in high-quality, energy-efficient, and high-performance commercial HVAC systems. Such technologies allow for precise temperature and humidity control across large spaces and massive crowds through features like zoning.

Ductwork and venue ventilation systems (e.g., exhaust fans) are also part of HVAC systems for concert venues. They aid in temperature distribution throughout buildings, and having good ductwork can even improve overall air quality, as noted by this page discussing AC and HVAC Ashburn, VA, services.

Additional technologies contribute to optimal thermal and humidity control and air distribution throughout concert spaces, too. Examples include portable air conditioners and mobile space heaters.

Quality HVAC Systems Make Concert Venues Comfortable

With concert venues having the potential to feel like an “oven” in the summer or a “freezer” in the winter, they must feature top-of-the-line comfort systems. With high-performance, high-efficiency HVAC systems and additional portable units, these spaces can remain cool and comfy even as the crowds heat up.

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