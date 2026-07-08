WCW, Vol. 30: Femme, Stud & Everything In Between — These 50 Queer Queens Are Worthy Of Women Crush Wednesday

Source: Instagram / @shemalove

Women Crush Wednesday rolled back around quickly!

From Essence Festival to the lesbians and staddys holding it down in music, beauty, fashion, and beyond, this list is a continued celebration of queer queens from the U.S. to across the pond.

It simply doesn’t get better than this. Whetther you’re a femme, masc-presenting, or meeting us in the middle, this WCW is dedicated to the beauties who are bringing the heat and putting the fine in summertime, looking like the most delectable treats up and down our timelines.

This marks the 30th volume of the list we’ve launched to hold space for the LGBTQIA+ cuties that Madamenoire finds itself crushing on week by week. With every installment, we aim to curate a place where those in the community not only feel revered but also safe.

Check out the 50 queer queens capturing our attention this week.

RELATED CONTENT: WCW, Vol. 29: The Girls, Gays & Theys Are Outside —From Megan To Willow, Here Are The 50 Queer Queens We’re Crushing On This Week