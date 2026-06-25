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New Jersey Rolls Out New E-Bike Rules Taking Effect in July 2026

New Jersey is set to implement sweeping new requirements for e-bike riders beginning in July 2026, with new rules covering licensing, registration, insurance and age limits, according to the state Motor Vehicle Commission.

RELATED: New Jersey E-Bike Laws Require License, Registration to Operate

Under the updated policy, anyone operating an e-bike in New Jersey must be at least 15 years old and hold either a valid driver’s license or a dedicated e-bike license.

The state distinguishes between two categories. Low-speed electric bicycles are pedal-assisted bikes that provide motor help only while pedaling and top out at 20 mph. Motorized bicycles, sometimes referred to as mopeds under state law, include pedal-assisted bikes with an engine under 50 cubic centimeters, electric assistance between 21 and 28 mph, or a throttle-assisted motor that can reach up to 15 mph.

Both categories will now require registration through the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. Insurance, however, is only mandatory for motorized bicycles. Low-speed electric bicycles must be registered but do not require insurance coverage.

To register an e-bike, residents must schedule an initial registration appointment at an MVC Vehicle Center, complete the required ownership and registration form, provide identification, and show proof of ownership such as a manufacturer’s certificate, purchase receipt, notarized bill of sale or affidavit.

For riders seeking an e-bike license, the process includes studying state driver and motorcycle materials along with a separate e-bike manual, obtaining an initial permit, passing knowledge and vision tests, and completing a road test. The permit exam fee of $5 will be waived until January 2027, according to the MVC.

The state also set separate rules for commercial rentals. Operators of rented low-speed electric bikes must be at least 16 years old, but they do not need a driver’s license or e-bike license.

The changes signal a more formal regulatory structure for electric bicycles in New Jersey as the vehicles become increasingly common on local roads and streets.