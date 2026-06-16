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2026 Black Women In Music Dinner

Chaka Khan & Kelly Rowland Got Their Flowers At The 2026 Black Women In Music Dinner

Glamour and talent collided at the 2026 Black Women in Music Dinner, where Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Chaka Khan, and other influential women shone in their stylish ensembles.

Published on June 16, 2026
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Three women with different hairstyles and makeup: a blonde woman with wavy hair wearing a red dress, a woman with straight black hair wearing a green dress, and a woman with curly burgundy hair wearing a black and gold outfit.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation

Black women are the backbone of the music industry, and the Connie Orlando Foundation celebrated that in the most marvelous way at the Black Women in Music Dinner.

On June 12, the 2026 Black Women in Music Dinner took place at the Audrey Irmas Pavilion in Los Angeles. The annual event brought together artists, executives, creators, and cultural architects for an evening that was equal parts celebration, testimony, and reminder that the women who built this industry deserve their flowers while they are very much still here to receive them.

Kelloy Rowland and Tina Knowles at Black Women In Music event
Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty Images for The Connie Orlando Foundation

According to the official press release, the event was hosted by comedian Zainab Johnson and presented in partnership with Founding Partner HarbourView Equity Partners and is now firmly established as one of the cornerstone celebrations of Black Music Month. The room included Connie Orlando herself, Bresha Webb, Tracey Edmonds, Mona Scott-Young, Shaun Robinson, and Gabrielle Dennis among the attendees, which tells you everything you need to know about the energy in that building on a Friday night in LA.

A smiling woman in a leopard print dress stands in front of a "Black Women in Music" backdrop.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A smiling woman in a white top and sequined skirt stands in front of a pink backdrop with text reading "POWER MOVE".
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
Black Women In Music
Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty Images for The Connie Orlando Foundation

The honorees this year were literally icons. Chaka Khan received the Vanguard Award, presented by HarbourView Equity Partners Founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke. They looked at the legend and said, “Your voice didn’t just define an era; it continues to shape the future.” 

A woman with curly red hair speaking into a microphone at a podium with the text "Black Women in Music" displayed behind her.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation

Kelly Rowland received the Velvet Guard Award presented by none other than Tina Knowles, who came through with one of the most genuinely moving presenter speeches of the entire evening. 

“Kelly, you are a rare gem and it has been a joy to be your bonus mom,” Tina said. “You are a superstar in every sense of the word and you are also the best wife, mother, sister, friend and daughter anyone can ask for.” 

Two women in colorful dresses embracing on stage, with "Black Women in Music" text visible behind them.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation

Fatima Robinson, one of the most influential choreographers and creative directors in the history of the music video era, received the Guardian of Vision Award. Her award was presented by 2025 Vanguard Honoree Sylvia Rhone, who called her “my sister-friend, my creative guru, and one of the most influential visionaries of our time.” 

A woman wearing a white lace dress and a feathered headdress stands in front of a pink backdrop with "Harbour View" text.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation

Natina Nimene received the New Guard Award. Presenter Juliette Jones noted that what sets Nimene apart is “her rare combination of steadfast protection and strategic focus” and her ability to “bridge the gap between the raw energy of the streets and the high-stakes boardroom.”

Two women in formal attire posing together at an event, one in a black dress and the other in an orange suit.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation

The evening also spotlighted Billboard’s Editor at Large for R&B and Hip-Hop, Gail Mitchell, and award-winning producer and audio engineer Ebonie Smith as the Foundation’s 2026 Guardian Angel Spotlights. This distinction honors the protectors and messengers in the music industry who quietly and consistently champion the next generation. Both were presented by 2025 Guardian Angel Spotlight recipient DJ KISS, who also provided music for the evening.

Performances by YULI, David Michael Wyatt, and the legendary Chanté Moore kept the room lifted all night because an evening honoring Black women in music was always going to sound exactly right.

A woman singing passionately into a microphone on stage, with the text "BLACK WOMEN IN MUSIC" displayed behind her.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation

The Connie Orlando Foundation’s Black Women in Music Dinner also continued its important work raising awareness and funds for breast cancer prevention, education, and care in Black communities. The event was more than a celebration of the gifted Black women in music. It was a commitment to the very women it honored. Chaka Khan, Kelly Rowland, and every woman in that room deserved every single moment of it.

Congrats! 

Check out more photos from the night below! 

A woman with curly burgundy hair wearing a black and gold patterned jacket smiling at the camera.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A large circular display with the text "BLACK WOMEN in MUSIC" surrounded by pink and orange floral arrangements, set against a modern architectural backdrop.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A smiling woman with braided hair wearing a black strapless dress and gold jewelry stands in front of a pink and white background.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman with long, dark hair wearing a bright green, backless dress smiling at the camera in front of a pink and white backdrop.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A festive event space with pink and white floral arrangements, a large red circular display with the text "Fantasia 11", and a QR code for the Connie Orlando Foundation.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
Two women posing in front of a "Black Women in Music" backdrop, one wearing a bright green dress and the other a sparkling red dress.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman speaking at a podium with the text "Black Women in Music" displayed behind her.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A smiling woman in a blue dress posing at an event.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A smiling woman with curly dark hair wearing a blue off-the-shoulder dress with beaded embellishments, standing in front of a pink and white background.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman speaking at a podium on stage, with a backdrop displaying the text "Black Women in Music".
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman with curly red hair speaking into a microphone at a podium with the text "Black Women in Music" displayed behind her.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman in a green dress speaking into a microphone on a stage.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A smiling woman with long dark hair wearing a sequined black dress and white collar stands in front of a pink backdrop.
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman with long braided hair wearing a colorful sequined dress poses in front of a backdrop that says "Black Women in Music".
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman with curly red hair wearing a black and gold patterned jumpsuit stands in front of a pink backdrop with the text "Black Women in Music".
Source: Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation / TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
Black Women In Music
Robin L Marshall
Black Women In Music
Robin L Marshall
Black Women In Music
Robin L Marshall
Black Women In Music
Robin L Marshall
Black Women In Music
Robin L Marshall
Two women in colorful dresses embracing on stage, with "Black Women in Music" text visible behind them.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman in a green dress speaking into a microphone on a stage, with a "Black Women in Music" banner visible behind her.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A smiling woman with braided hair wearing a black strapless dress and gold jewelry stands in front of a pink and white background.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman in a red sequined dress speaking into a microphone at a podium with the text "Black Women in Music" displayed behind her.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A festive event space with pink and white floral arrangements, a large red circular display with the text "Fantasia 11", and a QR code for the Connie Orlando Foundation.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman in a white crop top and silver sequined skirt stands in front of a pink and red "LACK WOMEN IN MUSIC" backdrop.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
Two women posing in front of a "Black Women in Music" backdrop, one wearing a bright green dress and the other a sparkling red dress.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman in a green dress speaking into a microphone on a stage.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A smiling woman with curly dark hair wearing a blue off-the-shoulder dress with beaded embellishments, standing in front of a pink and white background.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman with curly burgundy hair wearing a black and gold patterned jacket smiling at the camera.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman with curly red hair wearing a black and gold patterned jumpsuit stands in front of a pink backdrop with the text "Black Women in Music".
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
Two smiling women, one with curly red hair and the other with long braids, holding an award on a stage with a red curtain backdrop.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A smiling woman with long dark hair wearing a sequined black dress and white collar stands in front of a pink backdrop.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A smiling woman in a white top and sequined skirt stands in front of a pink backdrop with text reading "POWER MOVE".
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman with curly red hair speaking into a microphone at a podium with the text "Black Women in Music" displayed behind her.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A smiling woman in a blue dress posing at an event.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman in a red one-shoulder dress stands in front of a backdrop with the text "BLACK WOMEN in MUSIC".
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
Two people performing on stage, with a woman singing into a microphone and a man playing an acoustic guitar. The stage is decorated with red and pink flowers and a backdrop that says "Black Women in Music".
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman in a black sweater and floral skirt stands in front of a large "Black Women in Music" sign.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman wearing a white lace dress and a feathered headdress stands in front of a pink backdrop with "Harbour View" text.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman speaking at a podium with the text "Black Women in Music" displayed behind her.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
Two women in formal attire posing together at an event, one in a black dress and the other in an orange suit.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman speaking at a podium on stage, with a backdrop displaying the text "Black Women in Music".
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman with long, wavy brown hair wearing a sparkling red dress and large statement earrings, posing in front of a red backdrop.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman singing passionately into a microphone on stage, with the text "BLACK WOMEN IN MUSIC" displayed behind her.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman with short brown hair wearing a navy blue cardigan stands in front of a pink and white background.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A smiling woman in a leopard print dress stands in front of a "Black Women in Music" backdrop.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A smiling woman in a bright green top stands in front of a "Black History Month" sign.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman with long, dark hair wearing a bright green, backless dress smiling at the camera in front of a pink and white backdrop.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A woman with long braided hair wearing a colorful sequined dress poses in front of a backdrop that says "Black Women in Music".
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation
A large circular display with the text "BLACK WOMEN in MUSIC" surrounded by pink and orange floral arrangements, set against a modern architectural backdrop.
Robin L. Marshall/@TheConnieOrlandoFoundation

RELATED: Kelly Rowland, Chaka Khan & Chanté Moore: Black Women In Music Dinner Unveils Performers, Presenters & Honorees For 2026 Celebration

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Chaka Khan & Kelly Rowland Got Their Flowers At The 2026 Black Women In Music Dinner was originally published on bossip.com

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