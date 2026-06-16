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Black Music Month

90s R&B Classics From Black Movie Soundtracks

90s R&B Classics You Probably Didn’t Know Came From Black Movie Soundtracks

Discover the surprising R&B hits that originated from iconic Black films of the 90s.

Published on June 16, 2026
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Four women sitting on a couch, smiling and holding drinks, in a cozy living room setting.
Source: “Waiting to Exhale” / Photo: Twentieth Century Fox

Black cinema has given us of a canon of cultural moments from “Bye Felicia” to “Play me for your heart”, and its music has been just as impactful. The 1990s was decade filled with Black movies galore that featured soundtracks with some of the biggest names in music.

Legendary Black musical acts like TLC, Monica, & Gladys Knight have all lent their voices to films. It was almost like a rite of passage that we have lost along the way.

While some songs have been stuck as ending credit B-sides, others have transcended their movie origins and cemented themselves as certified R&B classics.

RELATED STORY: 20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics

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In celebration of Black Music Month, here are list of 90s R&B jams that you may not have known came from Black movie soundtracks:

Boomerang (1992)

End of the Road – Boyz II Men

Above The Rim (1994)

Anything (Remix) – SWV

RELATED STORY: 21 Black Beauties From The ’90s Who’ve Been Fine Forever

Soul Food (1997)

We’re Not Making Love No More – Dru Hill

RELATED STORY: Every Member of Dru Hill Performs on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

Sitting Up In My Room – Brandy

The Bodyguard (1992)

Run To You – Whitney Houston

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Are You That Somebody? – Aaliyah

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90s R&B Classics You Probably Didn’t Know Came From Black Movie Soundtracks was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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