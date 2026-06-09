Villa Vixens: Meet The Too Tea Black Baddies Of 'Love Island' Season 8 Causing Copious Commotion

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Source: Instagram Love Island USA Season 8 kicked off on Tuesday, June 2, and the new cast is already the talk of the town for OG fans of the show and newcomers alike who are pining to pull these sultry stunners for a chat. The Peacock reality television series centered around a group of single contestants, known as islanders, who live in an isolated villa on Fiji Island, where they are under 24/7 video surveillance on a quest to find love. To advance through the rounds on the show, contestants are expected to couple up based on love, friendship, or strategy. Anyone who remains single after a recoupling is eliminated and dumped from the island, but the overall goal is to win the public’s vote to be crowned the most compatible couple to take the grand cash prize home, which is typically $100,000. Ever since contestants like Serena Page and JaNa Craig took the show by storm in its sixth season and diversified it, many newcomers have begun to tune in, quickly attaching themselves to islanders, falling in love with them, questioning their decision-making, and everything in between. JaNa Craig and Serena Page, Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty Despite not being the final winner in Love Island USA Season 7, Olandria Carthen still managed to captivate the hearts of many, continuing to lean into her natural star power and landing brand deals with everyone from Poppi to Amazon, Yves Saint Laurent, Sephora, and more, putting the I into IT girl. Source: Steve Granitz / Getty Like many spaces, reality television doesn’t always hold proper room for Black women, and Love Island has had its fair share of controversies in its handling of Black women on-screen. Source: With week one of Love Island USA Season 8 coming to a close, here’s everything you need to know about the Black women islanders gracing our screens RELATED CONTENT: Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

1. Trinity Tatum, 23 Source: Instagram / loveislandusa Trinity Tatum is a 22-year-old model and makeup artist who quit her job at a local hardware store in her hometown of Newport News, Virginia, to try her hand as a contestant on the show. According to Love Island USA’s official Instagram account, Trinity is a Libra, and per her introduction video, she’s here to find love. As of week one, Trinity is coupled up with fellow islander, Bryce, despite both of them opting to explore options when two bombshells entered the villa. For avid Love Island viewers, it could be said that they’re approaching the competition with a great strategy, giving them room to explore different connections while steadily deepening their own.

2. Aniya Harvey, 23 Source: Instagram / loveislandusa Aniya Harvey is a business marketing professional hailing from Tyrone, Georgia. According to her introduction video, Aniya works as a non-profit marketing director for her family’s business. We have also learned that she is the daughter of former NBA player Donnell Harvey and is a former athlete herself, having played volleyball during her collegiate years. At this time, she is currently coupled up with another Islander, KC, and while they were sort of forced to become a couple, their chemistry is undeniable. Only time will tell if they have a connection that will last the test of time. Aniya’s sun sign is Virgo.

3. Melanie Moreno, 24 Source: Instagram / loveislandusa Melanie Moreno is a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native who currently resides in Los Angeles, California, where she manages a Bikini Store. In her introduction video, she honed in on her Philly pride and Afro-Dominican heritage. As of week one of the show, Melanie is coupled up with Sincere, and we can see that she’s falling for him quicker than she anticipated. Someone whose sun sign is a Scorpio, it comes to no surprise to us that her possessiveness is coming out as she’s displayed mixed feelings about her guy pulling bombshell Kayda for a chat. Who knows where the cards lie following her conversation with Sincere on Thursday night, but we will be tuned in with our popcorn for what’s next as things are escalating quickly between the two.

4. Kayda Bosse, 22 Source: Instagram / loveislandusa Kayda Bosse is among the first bombshells in Love Island USA Season 8. She appeared at the end of the premiere episode alongside fellow newcomer Gabriel Vasconcelos and hails from Manchester, New Hampshire. She is one of the youngest contestants this year, and another former athlete, who wrote in a personal statement listed on the NCSA College Recruiting Page that she’s “been playing basketball since she learned how to walk,” crediting her dad for her knowledge and love for the sport, according to Marie Claire. During a chat on the show, Kayda disclosed that she once modeled in New York City but ultimately left the profession because she wasn’t a fan of its fast pace. Kayda also explained that her mother is of German and Irish descent, and that she has Haitian blood on her father’s side. “I’m 10 out of 10,” she proclaimed when entering the villa, noting that she had no issues with stealing anyone else’s thunder, and that she did when she whisked Bryce and Zach away, before ultimately deciding to couple up with Zach.

4. Sol Mýa, 24 Source: Instagram / loveislandusa Sol Mýa is the latest bombshell to enter the villa during this season of Love Island USA, and she’s coming in steaming hot. A 24-year-old model, Sol is represented by Photogenics Media and is a bit of a triple threat, using her love for performance and molding her career with a foundation in movement and flexibility. An Orange, California native, Sol shared her passion for music in a 2024 Voyage LA interview, noting that her father inspired her to begin songwriting. “Began writing my own music in my junior year of high school, inspired once again by my father being a poet,” she said. “He helped me understand what I was feeling and was able to help me express it through my writing.” Sol is among two other bombshells, Caleb and Jen, that entered the villa during a steamy sleepover session, and from the looks of it, she’s got some admirers, and notes that KC and Sincere (both in couples, btw) are among her standouts. RELATED CONTENT: Hot Girl Takeover: Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down ‘Love Island’ — Drops Walmart Swimwear & Jaws