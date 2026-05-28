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Philadelphia Schools Approve $4.6 Billion Budget as Cuts Collide With Heavy Reliance on Local Taxes

Philadelphia’s school board has approved the framework of a $4.6 billion preliminary budget for 2026-27, a spending plan that pairs deep cuts inside classrooms with a funding structure increasingly dependent on city taxes and local contributions.

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The budget, approved by the board this spring, comes as the School District of Philadelphia confronts a $300 million structural deficit. Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said the district will cut $56 million from schools, a move expected to increase some class sizes and eliminate 340 school-based positions, including teachers, counselors, climate staff and other support roles. Another $169 million is slated to come from the central office, including reductions to what officials described as lower-return programs.

“We’ll have to make significant cuts,” Watlington said.

District leaders argue the crisis is not rooted in financial mismanagement, but in a system where costs continue to rise faster than revenue. Watlington said growing salary, benefits and charter-school costs are driving the increase. He also emphasized that the district cannot solve the problem alone.

“We absolutely are appreciative and in need of more revenue,” he said.

That need is underscored by a new analysis from City Controller Christy Brady, which found that roughly half of the district’s $4.6 billion operating budget relies on 16 local taxes, fees and contributions. While the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania remains the district’s single largest funding source at more than $2 billion annually, the rest is stitched together through a patchwork of city support and dedicated taxes.

The largest local source is the real estate tax, at nearly $1.2 billion, followed by the city’s $285 million General Fund contribution and $200 million from the Business Use and Occupancy Tax. Other revenue streams include sales tax, liquor-by-the-drink tax, school income tax, cigarette tax and smaller sources such as rideshare fees, stadium agreements and voluntary contributions.

“Understanding how our public schools are funded is essential to transparency and accountability,” Brady said.

She added that the district’s reliance on local and state decisions should be clear to residents as new cuts threaten both staffing and classroom quality. “It is imperative, as the School District faces yet another budget shortfall that threatens education quality and puts jobs at risk, that we provide transparency around this strategy to ensure tax dollars are being used efficiently and effectively,” Brady said.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has proposed a new $1-per-ride tax on Uber and Lyft trips, which could raise an estimated $48 million next year, but Watlington has said he is not building the district’s budget around money that has not yet been approved.

For now, the message from district leadership is blunt: Philadelphia’s schools are being asked to do more with less, even as the system depends on an increasingly complicated web of local tax support to stay afloat.