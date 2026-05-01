Philadelphia School Board Approves Plan to Close 17 Schools

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The Philadelphia Board of Education has approved a controversial $3 billion facilities plan to close 17 schools and modernize 169 others, despite significant community backlash and protests. The decision, passed with a 6-3 vote, has sparked outrage among city council members, educators, and residents who argue the plan lacks transparency and disproportionately impacts Black students.

Key Details:

The Plan: Superintendent Tony Watlington’s proposal initially included 20 closures but was revised to 17 schools.

Closures will begin in the 2027–2028 school year, affecting pre-K-8, middle, and high schools. Community Response: Protests disrupted the board meeting, with council members threatening legal action and calling for resignations of board members who supported the plan.

Critics, including the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, condemned the lack of public engagement and coordination with city government. Board’s Justification: Board President Reginald Streater defended the decision as necessary to address long-standing challenges and ensure equitable access to quality education. Opposition’s Concerns: Opponents argue the plan will move students to lower-performing schools and fails to integrate broader city planning for housing, transit, and economic development.

The decision has left the community divided, with many pledging to continue fighting against the closures.