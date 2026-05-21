SEPTA runs ‘stress test’ in Philadelphia in preparation for July 4 crowds

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SEPTA Runs Emergency Drill as Philadelphia Prepares for Massive July 4 Crowds

PHILADELPHIA — SEPTA staged an emergency stress test Wednesday morning at the Walnut-Locust station as the transit agency prepares for heavy crowds expected around Philadelphia’s July 4 celebrations and a FIFA World Cup match at Lincoln Financial Field.

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The drill simulated simultaneous incidents inside the station, including a suspicious backpack and a medical emergency, as officials tested how staff would respond under pressure.

“They found a suspicious-looking package, and they’re trying to work through that, and we have medical emergencies that arise,” SEPTA Chief Charles Lawson said. “You’re really stressing what’s going on at any one scene.”

The exercise comes as Philadelphia gets ready to host major events tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary, with transit officials expecting a major surge in ridership. SEPTA said it anticipates about 30,000 riders for the World Cup match alone.

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Agency officials said the goal of the drill was to identify gaps, review performance and make adjustments before the city enters one of its busiest stretches of the year.

For SEPTA, the message was clear: with Philadelphia preparing for a summer spotlight, the system is trying to make sure it can handle both the crowds and the unexpected.

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