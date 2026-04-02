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SEPTA Purchases Montreal Coach Cars to Bolster Regional Rail Fleet

SEPTA has announced the purchase of 24 rail cars from Exo, a public transportation operator in Montreal, Canada, as part of its efforts to enhance the Regional Rail fleet. The $8.58 million purchase, approved in March, is funded by $220 million in additional capital allocated by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro in 2025 for safety and infrastructure improvements.

The newly acquired Bombardier-manufactured coach cars, originally built in the late 1980s, will operate with SEPTA’s existing ACS-64 electric locomotives. This move comes after inspections and repairs to SEPTA’s aging Silverliner IV fleet caused service disruptions last year. The new cars aim to improve reliability and expand capacity while SEPTA works on long-term fleet replacements.

Modifications to the cars will be made to meet SEPTA standards, with a timeline for service integration expected later this spring.