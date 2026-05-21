Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Eagles Linebacker Nolan Smith Arrested on Speeding, Reckless Driving Charges in Georgia

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nolan Smith was arrested last week in Georgia and charged with speeding and reckless driving, according to CBS Philadelphia.

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Smith was arrested Friday on Interstate 16 in Twiggs County, where he was taken to the Twiggs County Jail and later released on bond, the report said. CBS Philadelphia, citing WMAZ-TV, reported that the 25-year-old was charged after the incident in his home state.

The news comes just weeks after the Eagles exercised the fifth-year option on Smith’s rookie contract, a move that keeps him under team control through the 2027 season.

Smith, a former Georgia standout and first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is coming off an important season in Philadelphia. He recorded 31 tackles and three sacks in 11 games during the regular season, then set the franchise record for sacks in a single postseason with four during the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX run.

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As of the report, CBS Philadelphia said it had reached out to the Eagles for comment and had not yet received a response