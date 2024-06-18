Listen Live
Local

*NSFW* Eagles LB Terrell Lewis CHASED DOWN by Escort After Fleeing Hotel Room [VIDEO]

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

As the Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up to try to make another deep playoff run, we could assume that all the player’s heads aren’t ‘in the game’. While you are free to do whatever it is that you please if you are not ‘on the clock’, however, as a sports athlete and public figure, it would be best to find leisure in legal activities. That seems to be the opposite for the subject at hand.

An video surfacing social media shows a man running out of an hotel room on a naked women who then follows the man out the hotel room and chases him down the hallway at full speed. The man in the video is allegedly Eagles Linebacker Terrell Lewis, and the women in question is alleged to be Adult Model Mia Mercy.

Mercy went to X, formerly known as Twitter, to recoup her funds by letting Lewis, as well as his coaches, and employers know.

“We’ve got a runner ladies & gentleman @_Real24_ RUN ME MY MFN MONEY. @Eagles@NFL@NFLonFOX@MikeClayNFL@CoachNuss@CoachStoutland @CoachSings@Coach_KMcDonald @CoachEDickerson” Mercy captioned on an NSFW-post in which she was seen naked on X.

*NSFW CONTENT*

Terrell Lewis, who is currently the linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, made his social media profiles including Instagram private since the alleged video surfaced on social sites. The OnlyFans model accuses the NFL player of not paying her the money she was promised after allegedly having consensual sex. The alleged video showing the duo running in the hallway of an unidentified hotel has gone viral, with many people voicing their opinions.

Arizona Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Rams 27-17 during a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium.

Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty

Terrell Lewis has not confirmed or denied the allegations, nor has any official member of the Philadelphia Eagles organization has said anything on the subject matter.

Check out reactions across social media below!

READ MORE:
RELATED: Kai Cenat Accuses OF Model Of Trying To Extort Him
RELATED: Amber Rose Shares How Bash Found Out About Her OnlyFans Account On ‘No Jumper’ Podcast
RELATED: Lil Fizz OnlyFans Sex Tape Leaks Online…B2K Fans Unimpressed

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From RnB Philly
Trending
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 39 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close