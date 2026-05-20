Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Serving Everything From 'Soft Woman Energy' To Rugged Romance, Vol. 23

Source: Instagram / porsha4real

Whether you’re a woman loving women who can serve up reads like Porsha Williams, or a bisexual baddie like Tinashe, this Women Crush Wednesday is dedicated to you!

We don’t discriminate against any of the alphabet, which is why, week by week, MadameNoire is swooning over 50 of the hottest queer queens, who live out loud and in love.

Check out this week’s WCW below.

RELATED CONTENT: #WomenCrushWednesday — 50 Queer Queens Serving Face, Body & Buckets On And Off The Court, Vol. 22