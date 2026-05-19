PA 2026 Primary Election: Where do I vote in Philly? What to know

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Pennsylvania Voters Head to the Polls Tuesday in 2026 Primary Election

Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the state’s 2026 primary election, with local races, ballot questions and down-ballot contests set to shape the political landscape across the commonwealth.

The primary will be held on Tuesday, May 19, and because Pennsylvania uses a closed primary system, only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for candidates within their own party. Voters who are not affiliated with either major party cannot cast ballots in party primaries, though all registered voters can vote on constitutional amendments, ballot questions and special elections in their district.

Polls across Pennsylvania will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and anyone in line by 8 p.m. must be allowed to vote.

TO FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE [CLICK HERE]

The state’s voter registration deadline has already passed. The final day to register for the primary was May 4, 15 days before Election Day. The deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot also passed last week, closing at 5 p.m. on May 12.1

For voters still casting ballots in person, the most immediate question is where to go. According to CBS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s Department of State allows voters to search for their polling place and confirm registration information online using basic identifying information, including name, ZIP code, county and date of birth.

Mail voting, meanwhile, remains a point of attention in Philadelphia. CBS Philadelphia reported that, as of May 17, the Philadelphia Board of Elections had received more than 650 mail-in and absentee ballots with mistakes. The most common problems include missing signatures, failure to use the secrecy envelope, and missing proof of identification. Voters with flagged ballots may still be able to correct those issues through the city’s election system, depending on the circumstances.

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Sample ballots and county-specific race information are available through local election offices, including in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties for voters in the southeastern part of the state.

In a state where even off-year and municipal primaries can carry major local consequences, Tuesday’s election is expected to test turnout, organization and voter readiness — especially as election officials continue urging voters to verify details before arriving at the polls.

RELATED: Philadelphia Vote! Your Voice Matters | Election Info

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TO FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE [CLICK HERE]