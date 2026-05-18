Philadelphia Vote! Your Voice Matters | Election Info

Source: R1 / R1

ASHMAC got the chance to speak with Chairman of Philadelphia election board – Omar Sabir. The convo centers on why Philadelphia’s primary election is a power moment, not a formality. The discussion emphasizes how the primary often determines final outcomes, making voter participation critical for shaping leadership on issues like public safety, education, and neighborhood investment.

We discuss common barriers voters face, confusion around polling locations, closed primary rules, and ID requirements, while reinforcing clear, practical steps to make voting accessible.

A key theme is urgency around turnout, especially among young and Black voters, framing the primary as the entry point to real influence, not something to skip. Sabir’s message, “the more you vote, the more you get,” is positioned as a direct link between consistent civic participation and tangible community investment, resources, and political attention.

Let’s continue to shift the mindset from occasional voting to sustained engagement, making it clear that real power in Philadelphia starts at the primary level. Your voice continues to be your power. How are you using it?

Watch the full interview below!