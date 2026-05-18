Lover Birds: Eagles Star A.J. Brown Marries Kelsey Riley in Private California Ceremony

Source: Caean Couto / Getty

Eagles Star A.J. Brown Marries Kelsey Riley in Private California Ceremony

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown spent the weekend celebrating a milestone away from football, marrying longtime partner Kelsey Riley in a private ceremony in Laguna Beach, California, according to multiple reports.

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TMZ, reported that Brown and Riley were married Saturday evening at Montage Laguna Beach, an oceanfront resort in Southern California. FOX 29 Philadelphia also reported the marriage, describing the ceremony as private and noting that the couple had largely kept the details out of public view.

The wedding follows Brown’s 2025 proposal in Philadelphia, an event that drew attention for its scale and sentiment. According to local reports, Brown proposed at the Four Seasons with family and friends present and a live performance from John Legend.

While Brown and Riley did not appear to release a formal public statement about the wedding, details from the coverage suggest the ceremony was intimate and family-centered. PhillyVoice reported that former Eagles cornerback Darius Slay served as a groomsman.

For Brown, the wedding comes during an otherwise noisy offseason. The All-Pro receiver remains one of the Eagles’ most important offensive players, even as speculation around the team’s roster continues to swirl. But over the weekend, the focus shifted from trade chatter and training-camp anticipation to a personal moment — one Brown appears to have kept exactly where he wanted it: close to family, close friends, and out of the public eye.

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