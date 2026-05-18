Northern Liberties/Fishtown tops in median household income at $133,300.

Fitler Square has highest average home values, over $800,000.

Chestnut Hill, Society Hill, Rittenhouse renowned for established affluence.

Source: dszc / Getty

Philadelphia’s Wealthiest Neighborhoods, Explained

Measuring wealth in Philadelphia depends on what you value most: household income, home values, ownership rates, or long-term prestige. By that standard, a small group of neighborhoods consistently stands out as Philadelphia’s wealthiest.

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The broadest income-based snapshot comes from The Philadelphia Inquirer, which found that Northern Liberties/Fishtown had the city’s highest median household income at $133,300 in the 2018–2022 Census period, followed by Schuylkill/Southwest Center City at $113,000 and Chestnut Hill at $106,200. At the same time, neighborhood-level housing values show that some of the city’s most expensive real estate sits in places like Fitler Square, Society Hill, and Rittenhouse.

Here’s a reported look at the areas that belong on any list of Philadelphia’s wealthiest neighborhoods.

1. Northern Liberties/Fishtown

This combined neighborhood ranked as Philadelphia’s highest-income area, with a median household income of $133,300, according to The Inquirer’s analysis of Census data. That figure alone makes it impossible to leave off the top of the list.

Why it ranks so high:

Strong income growth over the last decade

Heavy in-migration of college-educated residents

High demand driven by restaurants, nightlife, and proximity to Center City

The neighborhood’s rise has also become part of a larger conversation about inequality and change. The Inquirer reported that median income there grew 64% over a decade, far outpacing citywide growth. That wealth, however, sits inside a city with deep disparities. As United Way president Bill Golderer told The Inquirer, “You can’t tell the story of different neighborhood trajectories without looking at the historical investment — or divestment.”

2. Fitler Square

If the ranking were based on housing prices alone, Fitler Square would be near the very top. Zillow says the neighborhood’s average home value is $800,418, among the highest publicly indexed figures for a named Philadelphia neighborhood.

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Why it ranks here:

Exceptionally high home values

Prime Center City location near Schuylkill River Park and University City

Tight housing inventory and strong demand from professionals and established households

Fitler Square is the kind of neighborhood where wealth is often visible in the housing stock itself: renovated townhomes, luxury condos, and a highly walkable, amenity-rich location. It may not lead the city in median income in the available reporting, but in property wealth, it punches absurdly hard.

3. Schuylkill/Southwest Center City

This area — often associated with Graduate Hospital and nearby high-demand blocks — posted a median household income of $113,000, according to The Inquirer. That puts it firmly among the city’s richest.

Its wealth is tied to both geography and housing type. Center City realtor Morgan Rodriguez told The Inquirer the area appeals to high-income residents because of “the walkability, the ease of life.” She added, “We have many many doctors who live in our neighborhood who simply walk or bike across the bridge to University City.”

Why it ranks so high:

High concentration of professional households

Access to Center City and University City job centers

Desirable single-family housing stock rather than mostly dense rental towers

In short: this is old-fashioned location wealth mixed with newer redevelopment wealth.

4. Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill remains one of Philadelphia’s classic affluent neighborhoods, and the data backs that up. The Inquirer placed its median household income at $106,200 in the latest neighborhood-level estimates. Census Reporter, using ACS 2024 five-year estimates, puts Chestnut Hill’s median household income even higher at $124,089, with 88% owner occupancy and a median owner-occupied home value of $375,000.

Why it stands out:

Longstanding reputation for affluence

Large share of owner-occupied homes

Strong household incomes and relatively low poverty

Chestnut Hill also differs from some faster-changing neighborhoods because its wealth looks more established than newly arrived. It combines stately housing, a suburban-style feel within city limits, and stability that is rare in Philadelphia. It is less flashy than Center City, but very rich in the ways neighborhoods usually stay rich.

5. Society Hill

Society Hill remains one of Philadelphia’s most expensive and prestigious addresses. Zillow reports an average home value of $502,701. Income data in the sources I reviewed doesn’t isolate Society Hill as cleanly as some combined Census geographies, but on housing wealth, prestige, and buyer profile, it clearly belongs in the top tier.

Why it belongs on the list:

High average home values

Historic housing stock with strong demand

Waterfront adjacency, walkability, and elite reputation

Society Hill’s wealth is less about sudden growth and more about entrenched desirability. It has long attracted affluent buyers seeking historic homes, privacy, and access to Center City institutions without giving up neighborhood character.

6. Rittenhouse

No list of wealthy Philadelphia neighborhoods is credible without Rittenhouse. Zillow places its average home value at $471,153. That figure likely understates the neighborhood’s luxury reputation somewhat because area-wide averages blend condos, co-ops, and smaller units with the ultra-high-end inventory that defines the market’s top end.

Why Rittenhouse matters:

Signature luxury neighborhood in the city core

High concentration of upscale condos, restaurants, and retail

Strong draw for affluent professionals, executives, and downsizing empty nesters

Rittenhouse is wealth with a polished shoe shine: visible, expensive, and central. It may not top the city in median income by neighborhood grouping, but as a symbol of concentrated urban affluence, it’s the standard.

7. Washington Square West / Washington Square

Washington Square tends to get overshadowed by Rittenhouse and Society Hill, but it still shows strong housing wealth. Zillow lists the average home value at $399,795. Depending on the specific blocks included, the broader area contains a mix of luxury condos, historic homes, and some of the most desirable walkable streets in central Philadelphia.

Why it makes the cut:

High home values relative to the city overall

Strong demand for historic, centrally located housing

Close proximity to major employers, medical institutions, and dining corridors

This is a quieter kind of wealth than Rittenhouse, but still real wealth — less showy, more established, and very expensive by citywide standards.

So which neighborhood is actually the wealthiest?

If you define “wealthiest” by median household income, the best available reporting points to Northern Liberties/Fishtown.

If you define it by home values, Fitler Square appears to be one of the strongest candidates among neighborhoods with publicly available Zillow indexes.

If you define it by legacy prestige and concentrated affluence, Chestnut Hill, Society Hill, and Rittenhouse all make strong claims.

The bigger truth, though, is that Philadelphia’s wealth is highly concentrated and uneven. As The Inquirer noted, the city’s richest neighborhood had a median household income more than $100,000 higher than several of its poorest neighborhoods. But another story for another day.