Bob Myers Set to Run Sixers While Team Searches for New GM

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Bob Myers Takes Control of Sixers’ Search as Franchise Tries to Reset

The 76ers have entered a new phase of organizational change, with Bob Myers now overseeing basketball operations and leading the search for the franchise’s next general manager after Daryl Morey’s dismissal.

Myers, the former Warriors architect who joined Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment last fall, is stepping into one of the NBA’s most scrutinized jobs after another season that ended short of expectations. Philadelphia fired Morey after six seasons and another second-round playoff exit, this time a sweep by the Knicks.

At a Thursday news conference, Myers made clear that the Sixers are not looking for a solo act in the front office.

“This is a blue-blood organization,” Myers said. “We’re committed to winning.”

He also outlined the type of executive Philadelphia wants next, emphasizing alignment as much as résumé. “You need good people that are in harmony,” Myers said.

That message reflects a broader recalibration inside the organization. ESPN reported Myers hopes to hire a new GM before the June 23 NBA draft, though he said he will not rush the process. In the meantime, Front Office Sports reported Myers will run the Sixers’ front office while that search unfolds.

The questions awaiting the next executive are substantial. The Sixers still have a roster built around expensive veterans Joel Embiid and Paul George, alongside younger building blocks Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe. Myers acknowledged the franchise has to confront a difficult truth about whether its current formula is good enough.

“We have to look at what happened this year and be honest about it,” Myers said. “Can this model work?”

Managing partner Josh Harris backed the pivot, while also addressing criticism surrounding the team’s direction and trade decisions.

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“No one is more frustrated than me that we have not achieved our goals,” Harris said. “We owe it to you and the city to be better.”

For now, one thing appears settled: head coach Nick Nurse is expected to remain in place. But in Philadelphia, stability alone will not satisfy a fan base that has waited more than two decades for a trip beyond the second round.

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