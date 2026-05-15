Josh Harris Says Luxury Tax Won’t Block Sixers’ Next Move

CAMDEN, N.J. — As the 76ers begin a front-office reset after another disappointing postseason exit, managing partner Josh Harris offered a public message aimed squarely at one of the franchise’s loudest criticisms: money will not be the excuse.

“The front office absolutely has the green light to go into the luxury tax,” Harris said Thursday. “It’s not an issue.”

The comment came during a news conference introducing Bob Myers’ role in leading the search for Philadelphia’s next general manager after Daryl Morey’s dismissal. The Sixers are again staring at a pivotal offseason after being swept by the Knicks, and Harris acknowledged the frustration surrounding a team that has still not broken through to the conference finals in the Joel Embiid era.

“No one is more frustrated than me that we have not achieved our goals,” Harris said. “We owe it to you and the city to be better.”

Harris also defended the organization’s decision-making at the trade deadline, including the deal involving Jared McCain, calling it “part of a bigger plan” and adding, “We don’t know the outcome of the trade right now.”

Myers, the former Warriors executive brought in to help steer the search, said the Sixers want a collaborative leader in the front office and made clear the standard remains unchanged.

“This is a blue-blood organization,” Myers said. “We’re committed to winning.”

For a franchise built around expensive stars, thin depth, and championship pressure, Harris’ tax comments now set a clear benchmark. If the Sixers fall short again this summer, it will be harder to blame reluctance to spend. The owner has said the money is there. Now Philadelphia has to prove the vision is, too.