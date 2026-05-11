Joel Embiid says 76ers season "was a success" after sweep

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Joel Embiid calls Sixers season “a success” as questions linger over his future

Joel Embiid stood at his locker after the Sixers’ season ended with a second-round sweep at the hands of the Knicks and offered a view that cut against the frustration around the team.

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“For me, this was a success,” Embiid said after the loss.

From the outside, that line landed hard. The Sixers were swept, their season ended early again, and fresh questions followed about where Embiid and the franchise go next. But Embiid made clear he was speaking first about survival, not results.

He said he entered the season unsure whether his body, especially his knee, would even let him get back on the floor.

“I came into this year not knowing where I was gonna be, how long I was gonna play, if I was even gonna play based on how the knee was the last few years,” Embiid said. He took that thought even further, adding, “I thought I was done.”

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That helps explain why Embiid viewed the year differently than many fans or analysts. In his mind, getting through the season and reaching a point where his knee was no longer the main concern counted as real progress, even if the ending did not.

Still, the postgame fallout was not only about health. Embiid also expressed uncertainty about his tenure in Philadelphia, a notable comment for the face of the franchise after another disappointing finish. Even so, the league-wide expectation appears unchanged. NBA analyst Brian Windhorst said Embiid is expected to stay with the Sixers, pointing to the contract realities ahead.

“He is not going anywhere,” Windhorst said, noting that Embiid’s three-year deal is set to begin next season.

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So that is the tension now surrounding the Sixers: Embiid sees a personal breakthrough in a season that ended in public disappointment, while the bigger questions around the roster, the organization, and his long-term future remain very much alive.

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