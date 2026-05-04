Embiid Pleads 76ers Fans: ‘Don’t Sell Your Tickets’ During Home Games Against the New York Knicks

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The Philadelphia 76ers are taking steps to ensure a true home-court advantage during their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the New York Knicks. Tickets for Games 3, 4, and 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena will be restricted to residents of the Greater Philadelphia area. This decision aims to prevent Knicks fans from dominating the arena, as Joel Embiid urged fans to “not sell your tickets” following the Sixers’ Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Key Details:

Residency Requirement : Ticket purchases are limited to those with billing addresses in the Greater Philadelphia area. Orders from outside the region will be canceled and refunded.

: Ticket purchases are limited to those with billing addresses in the Greater Philadelphia area. Orders from outside the region will be canceled and refunded. Ticket Prices : Resale tickets range from $302 to over $1,000, depending on seat location.

: Resale tickets range from $302 to over $1,000, depending on seat location. Fan Reactions: Many Sixers fans support the restriction, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a home-court atmosphere. Some joked that the only qualifier should be proving you’re not a Knicks fan.

Playoff Schedule:

Game 1 : Monday, May 4 – Sixers at Knicks, 8 p.m.

: Monday, May 4 – Sixers at Knicks, 8 p.m. Game 2 : Wednesday, May 6 – Sixers at Knicks, 7 p.m.

: Wednesday, May 6 – Sixers at Knicks, 7 p.m. Game 3 : Friday, May 8 – Knicks at Sixers, 7 p.m.

: Friday, May 8 – Knicks at Sixers, 7 p.m. Game 4 : Sunday, May 10 – Knicks at Sixers, 3:30 p.m.

: Sunday, May 10 – Knicks at Sixers, 3:30 p.m. Game 5-7 (if necessary): May 12, 14, and 17.

This move reflects the Sixers’ commitment to creating a strong home-court advantage as they aim to advance further in the playoffs.