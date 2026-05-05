You Better WERK! A Gallery Of Fabulous Dahlings, High-Fashion Hautties & Chic Stunners Who Slayyyed 'The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Premiere Weekend

Everybody wants this list!

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After ascending into the pop culture pantheon of quotable classics, it’s clear everybody wanted The Devil Wears Prada 2 which strutted to the #1 spot with an astounding $233 million global box office debut, marking the second-best worldwide opening of the year behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($372.5 million).

Widely regarded as the quintessential comedy about the fashion magazine world, The Devil Wears Prada continues to inspire runway-ready slays across the globe, especially in South Africa and Nigeria where the fashion girlies did not come to play at their ultra-glitzy screening events.

The U.S. wasn’t far behind with gasp-worthy moments at the LA, NYC, and ATL premieres which brought out the city’s most stylish tastemakers, move makers, and mavens along with many of your famous faves.

In The Devil Wears Prada 2, Miranda (Meryl Streep), Andy (Anne Hathaway), Emily (Emily Blunt), and Nigel (Stanley Tucci) make their long-awaited return to the fashionable streets of New York City and sleek offices of famed Runway Magazine where things aren’t going as amazingly as they once were in the ever-evolving world of high-fashion media.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by David Frankel, the smash hit sequel reunites the original main cast with an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora, with Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman reprising their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

“Making a sequel has always depended on whether or not Meryl Streep wanted to do it,” said Frankel in studio press notes. “Meryl was the key. We wouldn’t even contemplated making this movie without her.” “A couple things happened that really started the chatter: First, in 2024, Meryl, Anne and Emily presented a SAG Award together, and it was clear there was still so much public affection for this

trio and for the movie.” “Then, a couple months later, Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted a screening of the film at this glorious 3,000-seat movie palace in Washington Heights with a Q&A afterward with Meryl, Aline Brosh McKenna and myself. And that was a really special evening. It was the first time Meryl had seen

the movie in 18 years, I think.” “Finally, our producer, Wendy Finerman, asked Meryl if she would ever consider a sequel given all the changes in media, and Meryl said she would if there was a great script. So that’s ultimately what motivated us to take a shot.”

Were you dressed to impress at the theater? Would you want a third film in the franchise? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of fabulous dahlings who stunned during The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere weekend on the flip.