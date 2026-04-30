Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 142

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Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during a buzzy week dominated by brick-laying, time-wasting Klay Thompson getting DRAGGED for allegedly cheating on Megan Thee Stallion, Michael moonwalking to a record-breaking debut at the global box office, Ray J going viral for his latest wild claim, Porsha Williams revealing the real reason she previously left RHOA, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Angela Simmons making her return to the series after detailing her blind date with Cam Newton on his Funky Friday podcast.

During the sit-down, Simmons and Newton addressed rumors that they dated way back in the day after being set up by Kris Jenner’s man, Corey Gamble, prior to Newton’s draft night, according to the former player’s own recollection.

“We went to this diner. We sat down and talked. This was the first time I met you. A mutual friend connected us,” Simmons explained. “You, the whole time, were making jokes and laughing at your own jokes. So, you sat across from me. And I didn’t know what to expect, you’re making jokes that I thought were just not funny. And you were patting yourself on the back and laughing.”

Check out the full episode below:

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Chlöe Bailey stunning along with Porsha Williams and KeKe Palmer giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Amerie, Ice Spice, Ari Lennox, Bernice Burgos, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.