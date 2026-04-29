Porsha Williams Reveals Real Reason She Previously Left #RHOA, Addresses Simon Guobadia 'Karma' Claims

Source: Charlse Sykes / Bravo

Carlos King “called Por-sha” Williams for a highly anticipated chat on his Reality With The King podcast, and the peach holder didn’t hold back. Porsha spilled the tea on everything from being the “face” of Season 17, her relationship with former friend Shamea Morton, her three-year hiatus after #RHOA Season 13, and those claims that her contentious divorce was “karma.”

“If it is, it’s good karma,” said the housewife.

Carlos kicked things off by asking The Real Housewife of Atlanta how she felt about being the “face” of Season 17, especially with former heavyweights like Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and NeNe Leakes now gone from the franchise. Porsha, ever the humble queen, admitted she never thought she’d be the shining star of the franchise, but deep down, she knew she was destined for something “bigger.”

“I opened up for the cameras just naturally, just because at some point, you realize this is meant for me,” Porsha said. “I didn’t know where exactly it would take me… I just knew I would be successful.” Source: Charlse Sykes / Bravo

Porsha then continued with a little nostalgia, reflecting on the sisterhood she shared with the OG cast.

“Because I never would have foreseen NeNe not being here. I never would have foreseen Kenya not being here. Kandi, I never would have foreseen it because we were such a sisterhood. Such a family. And outside of a family, we were the business of Bravo, and I just knew that we would always be doing this together. You don’t see an end to it.” She went on to say they “owned” the franchise, “It was our house.”

Now that she’s back after a three-year break following Season 13, Porsha is embracing her new role as the leading lady. She even told Carlos that she hopes she’s “a good keeper of the house,” adding that if NeNe, Kandi, or Kenya ever returned, they’d be proud of how she’s kept the franchise alive. Talk about a glowing endorsement.

Porsha said it “hurt” to see Kenya Moore get suspended from Season 16 of RHOA.

But if you’ve been watching the show since Porsha’s debut in Season 5, you know her relationship with Kenya Moore has been more on-again, off-again, just like a bad reality dating show.

Source: Prince Williams / Wireimage

Still, when Kenya was suspended from RHOA in June 2024 during filming for Season 16, Porsha admitted that it “hurt” to see her go, especially since they’d seemed to be turning a new leaf.

“I didn’t know what the hell that was going to look like,” Porsha said, admitting she was uncertain if Kenya would “ride” her about her rocky marriage to former husband Simon Guobada, or her contentious divorce. But she also knew that Kenya would “hold a great space” for her “as another leader in the pack.” Porsha told Carlos she loves when, through thick and thin, the cast can remain “strong” above all.

“It did hurt me,” she continued.