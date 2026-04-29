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#WCW: 50 LGBTQIA Baddies Booked, Busy & Breaking Hearts

#WCW — 50 LGBTQIA Booked & Busy Baddies Breaking Hearts (Hi Porsha!), Vol. 20

These Queer Queens are winning this week, just as they do every week if we're being honest.

Published on April 29, 2026
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Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 20 - Meet The 50 Queer Queens Who've Won Our Heart This Week
Source: Courtesy of Porsha Williams’ IG / @porsha4real

Our LGBTQIA hotties are winning this week, just as they do every week if we’re being honest.

Porsha Williams opens up about knowing she was attracted to the same sex at an early age, Kehlani’s self-titled debut is on repeat, and Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monae serve face during the Is God Is premiere.

Check out this week’s Women Crush Wednesday beauties below.

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 19 — A Love Letter To 50 Queer Queens Owning Lesbian Visibility Week

1. Laverne Cox

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-ANIMAL FARM
US actress Laverne Cox attends the premiere of Angel Studios’ “Animal Farm” at Regal Theatre Battery Park in New York on April 21, 2026. (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Images)

2. Tessa Thompson

"Is God Is" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Tessa Thompson attends the “Is God Is” New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

3. Janelle Monae

"Is God Is" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Janelle Monáe attends the “Is God Is” New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

4. Tinashe

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Tinashe attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena on April 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

5. Willow Smith

2026 GRAMMY U Conference - Day 1
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: Willow Smith performs onstage during the 2026 GRAMMY U Conference – Day 1 at Sheen Center on April 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

6. Kehlani

7. Tia Hogue

8. Kemi Marie

9. KWN

10. wellness.liss

11. Jasmin A. Robinson

12. Azzi Fudd

13. Victoria Monet

14. Tonya Latrice

15. traveling.auntie

16. Brittany Boss Britt Hodge

17. Chevena

18. Doechii

19. Janae Sims

20. Porsha Williams

21. Sway the Pro

22. Niecy Nash-Betts

23. Ty Young

24. Cynthia Erivo

25. Sophia

26. Young M.A.

27. Jess Guilbeaux

28. Jade Fox

29. Michelle

30. Nalyssa Smith

31. Nat Marshall

32. Courtney Bea

33. JoJo

34. Brittney Griner

35. Kari

36. Christine Massey

37. authentic_trapp

38. Aspen Humes

39. Jozzy

40. Big Boss Vette

41. Murph

42. Jerrie Johnson

43. Dym Mo’Nique

44. Alylah

45. Zaria

46. Tucker

47. Kennedy E.

48. Anabella

49. Heaven Grace

50. Goldie

RELATED CONTENT: Porsha Williams Isn’t the Story—Our Obsession With Policing Black Women’s Sexual Fluidity Is [Op-Ed]

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#WCW — 50 LGBTQIA Booked & Busy Baddies Breaking Hearts (Hi Porsha!), Vol. 20 was originally published on madamenoire.com

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