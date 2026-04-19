While other icons are back like they never left, Lil Wayne says it’s “humbling” that he’s snubbed from the world’s biggest stages like the Grammys and Coachella. Some fans agree with Weezy’s woes, while others claim he’s “whiny.”

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As Coachella enters its second weekend of festival performances, Lil Wayne says something is missing: him. He’s not just throwing his hat in the ring for next year’s lineup. The “Lollipop” rapper reflected on the industry seemingly moving on without him and not looking back, despite his status as one of the greats. He took to X, formerly Twitter, in the early hours of Saturday to call out being shut out.

“It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork, I’m uninvited & uninvolved. I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so bc you’re the humbling experience that’s timeless & 4dat I thk u. Iaintshitwithoutu,” he wrote.

It wasn’t that long ago that Lil Wayne reigned over the rap game and every track he touched basically turned to gold and platinum. With Drake and Nicki Minaj on the Young Money, roster and an endless stream of hits, many considered him a GOAT in the rap game. However, some years have passed since he dominated the charts despite his long, LONG-awaited release of Tha Carter VI in 2025 following a seven-year hiatus.

The comment quickly went viral as fans debated whether Wayne was right to call out Coachella or going out sad for “seeking validation” as a legend. Is Lil Wayne putting them on notice or throwing a pity party like his critics claimed?

Check out more reactions and the next time you can catch a Lil Wayne concert after the flip!