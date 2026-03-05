Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Philadelphia Police Increase Patrols Following U.S.-Israel Strikes in Iran

Philadelphia police have heightened security measures at religious and cultural sites across the city following U.S. and Israeli military strikes in Iran on Saturday. While officials have stated there are no credible threats to the area, the increased patrols are a precautionary measure in response to potential risks.

“While there are no credible threats to Philadelphia, we’ve increased patrols at religious & cultural sites out of caution. Report suspicious activity to 911 or 215-686-TIPS,” the Philadelphia Police Department announced on social media.

The Department of Homeland Security also issued an alert after the operation, warning law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Federal sources have expressed concerns about potential retaliatory actions by sympathizers of Iran, though they emphasized that a large-scale attack on U.S. soil is unlikely.

The strikes, part of “Operation Epic Fury,” aimed to dismantle Iran’s nuclear and military programs. The military action has sparked protests nationwide, including in the Delaware Valley, where demonstrators criticized the decision as “senseless” and called for a focus on domestic issues like healthcare and food security.

Philadelphia police urge residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activity as they continue to monitor developments overseas.