Anti-ICE Protesters Gather Outside Target Stores in Philadelphia

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Philadelphia witnessed a wave of protests on Tuesday evening as activists from the group No ICE Philly staged demonstrations outside multiple Target stores across the city.

A Citywide Movement

Protesters gathered at Target locations in South Philadelphia, Rittenhouse, Fairmount, Port Richmond, and along Washington Avenue and City Avenue.

The demonstrations were part of a broader effort to highlight what activists claim is Target’s failure to protect employees and customers from ICE operations. They also allege that the retailer has allowed ICE to use its parking lots for enforcement activities.

At the Target on Broad Street and Washington Avenue, over 40 demonstrators braved the freezing 19-degree weather, holding signs with messages like “From MPLS to PHL keep ICE out,” in solidarity with similar protests in Minneapolis, where Target is headquartered.

Creative Disruption

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Inside the stores, some protesters empoyed a unique tactic: purchasing small items like ice trays and table salt, only to immediately return them. This cycle of buying and returning items disrupted store operations, as staff scrambled to restock shelves.

Outside, members of No ICE Philly distributed flyers outlining their demands and encouraged shoppers to take their business elsewhere. Some customers turned away after speaking with demonstrators, while others who entered the store were met with boos and chants of “Find another store!”

Elijah Wald, a 66-year-old local resident, joined the protest at the Washington Avenue location. Drawing on his family’s history—his mother was a Jewish refugee who fled Nazi Austria—Wald expressed his support for immigration and criticized ICE’s actions. “Our main hope is that businesses will understand that they need to protect their employees and not collaborate with a government that is targeting everybody,” he said.

Celine Bossart, another protester, emphasized the power of consumer choice. “As citizens, our power is limited, but a big part of the power we do have is where we choose to spend our money,” she said. “Corporations aren’t necessarily going to listen until it hits their bottom line.”

Broader Demands

No ICE Philly has outlined specific demands for Target, including:

Publicly calling for ICE to leave Minnesota. Posting signs in stores denying entry to immigration agents without a judicial warrant. Training staff on how to respond to ICE agents. Advocating for Congress to end ICE funding.

These demands echo similar protests in Minneapolis, where demonstrators recently staged sit-ins and disrupted store operations by forming long lines to buy and return items.

As the protests continue, No ICE Philly remains steadfast in its mission to hold corporations accountable and advocate for immigrant rights.

MORE ICE PROTEST READS:

RELATED: A Photobook Of America Protesting ICE

RELATED: Anti-ICE Protesters Rally at Philly City Hall on Snow Day

RELATED: Center City Anti-ICE protest: 15 Arrests, 2 Officers Injured

RELATED: ICE to send tactical units to multiple cities, including Philly, sources say