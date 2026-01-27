Anti-ICE Protesters Rally at Philly City Hall on Snow Day

Source: MATTHEW HATCHER / Getty

A wave of anti-ICE sentiment swept through Center City on Monday as protesters gathered in front of Philadelphia’s City Hall to demand an end to federal immigration enforcement agency deployments across the country. The rally, part of a growing series of demonstrations in the city, drew a significant crowd, with NBC Philadelphia’s SkyForce10 capturing the scene from above.

The protest comes in the wake of two high-profile incidents in Minneapolis earlier this month, where federal immigration agents fatally shot Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, both U.S. citizens. Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse at a Veterans Affairs hospital, was killed on January 24, sparking bipartisan calls in Congress for an investigation into the tactics used by federal agents.

Simultaneously, Governor Josh Shapiro was holding a book event at the Free Library of Philadelphia, where he addressed the growing concerns about ICE’s actions. Shapiro condemned the “lawlessness” exhibited by federal agents, stating, “What we are seeing in Minnesota is absolutely unacceptable. It is so dangerous, not just for Minnesota, but for the entire country.”

Shapiro reassured the audience that Pennsylvania does not cooperate with ICE in enforcing immigration laws. “Our state police doesn’t ask for people’s status, and we do not share any of that information with the federal government,” Shapiro stated. He also emphasized his administration’s commitment to maintaining trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities, adding, “We are working with our partners at the local level and where we can at the federal level to ensure their safety and to ensure that we can continue to keep and build bonds and trust that exist.”

As activists continue to push for justice and policy reform, the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection stands united. With Governor Shapiro’s support, this is a unified battle between the city and federal enforcement.