Tri-State Official Warming Centers

As bitter winter weather sweeps across the Philadelphia tri-state area, city and state officials are urging residents to locate warming centers now to stay safe and warm.

In Philadelphia, the Office of Homeless Services and Office of Emergency Management operate an interactive online map that shows open warming centers across the city. These centers appear in every Council district and include recreation centers and Free Library locations that open during an active Code Blue or snow emergency. Walk-ins can visit any listed site, and the city’s Homeless Street Outreach Team will transport individuals in need to nearby warming spaces when requested. Residents can also call (215) 232-1984 for help finding or reaching a warming center.

Officials emphasize that warming centers are available not only for people experiencing homelessness but also for families who lose heat or power at home. Philadelphia updates the map frequently, and authorities warn that printed lists can quickly become outdated.

In New Jersey, counties activate Code Blue alerts when temperatures plunge below freezing, triggering emergency plans that include opening warming centers. Residents across the state can dial 2-1-1 or visit the NJ211 website to find locations and hours of operation in their county. These resources help connect people with overnight shelters and warming sites during cold snaps.

In Delaware, the Department of Health and Social Services has opened warming centers across New Castle, Kent, and Sussex counties. Sites such as the Claymont State Service Center in New Castle and the Smyrna State Service Center in Kent welcome anyone seeking refuge from the cold. Centers typically operate daily from morning into the late afternoon, offering a warm place, snacks, and connections to longer-term services or shelter options. Libraries in some areas also participate.

