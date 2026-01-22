2026 Oscars: 'Sinners' Smashes Record With 16 Nominations
2026 Oscar Nominations: ‘Sinners’ Smashes Record With 16 Nominations, Ryan Coogler Receives First Nods For Directing & Screenwriting
- Sinners earns a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations, surpassing previous benchmarks.
- The film's nominations span major categories like Best Picture, Acting, and Directing.
- Sinners defied expectations, becoming the highest-grossing domestic film in 15 years.
Sinners is officially the most Oscar-nominated film of all time.
The nominations for the 2026 Academy Awards were announced on Thursday, Jan. 22.
Ryan Coogler’s boundary-pushing drama Sinners shattered records with a staggering 16 Oscar nominations, more than any film has ever received.
It eclipses the former benchmark jointly held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016). The film’s presence is especially strong in top-tier categories, earning recognition for Best Picture, Lead Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Supporting Actor (Delroy Lindo—his first nomination ever), Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku), as well as Director and Original Screenplay for Coogler himself.
Upon its release in April 2025, Sinners had already made waves by becoming the highest-grossing domestic film in 15 years, a feat not seen since Christopher Nolan’s Inception. Though there was a lot of industry doubt and controversy surrounding the film before its release, Sinners ultimately defied expectations, emerging as North America’s breakout theatrical event of the spring.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another follows behind Sinners with 13 nominations, including four for actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, and Sean Penn, as well as Best Picture. The other nominees for Best Picture were Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, and Train Dreams.
Nominees in the newly-added casting category were Sinners, One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and The Secret Agent.
As for snubs, Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good, the sequel to 2024’s Wicked, did not receive a single Oscar nomination. The original film received 10 nods, winning two.
The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC. Conan O’Brien returns as host for the second consecutive year.
Check out the full list of nominees after the flip:
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1: The Movie
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Original Screenplay
Robert Kaplow, Blue Moon
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Adapted Screenplay
Will Tracy, Bugonia
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams
Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
Kpop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Documentary Feature
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
International Feature
The Secret Agent, Brazil
It Was Just an Accident, France
Sentimental Value, Norway
Sirāt, Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Editing
Stephen Mirrione, F1: The Movie
Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another
Olivier Bugge Coutté, Sentimental Value
Michael P. Shawver, Sinners
Cinematography
Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein
Darius Khondji, Marty Supreme
Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams
Original Score
Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Max Richter, Hamnet
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Ludwig Goransson, Sinners
Casting
Nina Gold, Hamnet
Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme
Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another
Gabriel Domingues, The Secret Agent
Francine Maisler, Sinners
Production Design
Frankenstein
Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
Hamnet
Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
Marty Supreme
Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
One Battle After Another
Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
Sinners
Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Costume Design
Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme
Ruth E. Carter, Sinners
Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1: The Movie
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Sound
F1: The Movie
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, & Cliona Furey
Kokuho
Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, & Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners
Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, & Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine
Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, & Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister
Thomas Foldberg & Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Original Song
“Dear Me”
from Diane Warren: Relentless; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
“Golden”
from KPop Demon Hunters; Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon, and Teddy Park
“I Lied to You”
from Sinners; Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson
“Sweet Dreams of Joy”
from Viva Verdi!; Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike
“Train Dreams”
from Train Dreams; Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyric by Nick Cave
Live-Action Short
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Documentary Short
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly A Strangeness
Animated Short
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
The post 2026 Oscar Nominations: ‘Sinners’ Smashes Record With 16 Nominations, Ryan Coogler Receives First Nods For Directing & Screenwriting appeared first on Bossip.
2026 Oscar Nominations: ‘Sinners’ Smashes Record With 16 Nominations, Ryan Coogler Receives First Nods For Directing & Screenwriting was originally published on bossip.com