Hidden Philly Finds: Grey Towers Castle of Arcadia University

Grey Towers Castle, completed in 1898, stands as a magnificent example of Gilded Age opulence and architectural grandeur. Designed by renowned architect Horace Trumbauer, the castle was commissioned by William Welsh Harrison, a co-owner of the Franklin Sugar Refinery.

Originally a private residence, the castle became part of Arcadia University (then Beaver College) in 1929. Today, it serves as a centerpiece of the campus in Glenside, Pennsylvania, housing administrative offices, student housing, and event spaces. Declared a National Historic Landmark in 1985, Grey Towers Castle continues to be a symbol of historical and cultural significance, blending its storied past with its role in modern education.

