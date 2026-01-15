Philly Officials Double Down: “We Will Arrest You” Warning to ICE Agents

Source: MATTHEW HATCHER / Getty

The tension between Philadelphia city officials and federal immigration enforcement has reached a boiling point. In a move that has state lawmakers scrambling and community leaders rallying, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Sheriff Rochelle Bilal have drawn a hard line in the sand against ICE agents operating in the city.

The message is loud, clear, and unapologetic: If federal agents break the law in Philly, they will face the consequences.

“We Will Close Those Cuffs”

During a fiery press conference at Salt and Light Church in Kingsessing, District Attorney Larry Krasner didn’t mince words. Addressing the possibility of ICE agents acting outside the scope of the law or committing crimes while in Philadelphia, Krasner issued a direct threat that has since gone viral.

“We will arrest you. We will put handcuffs on you. We will close those cuffs. We will put you in a cell,” Krasner declared. “We will do everything in our power to convict you and we will make sure you serve your entire sentence because Donald Trump has no power whatsoever to pardon you.”

This bold stance comes amid heightened fears of mass raids and aggressive tactics. Sheriff Rochelle Bilal also doubled down on her previous comments, where she referred to ICE as “fake, wannabe law enforcement” and warned that her office would “bring the smoke” if agents stepped out of line.

“You don’t want this smoke, ’cause we will bring it to you,” Bilal said, referencing a recent incident where an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis. She emphasized that while she cannot stop federal operations, any criminal acts committed by agents within city limits would be prosecuted just like any other crime.

The Pushback from Harrisburg

The rhetoric coming out of Philadelphia has set off alarms in the state capital. Pennsylvania lawmakers are warning Krasner and Bilal that they are playing a dangerous game with the Constitution.

State Senator Jarrett Coleman, a Republican from Allentown, called the statements “empty threats,” arguing that local officials cannot interfere with federal law enforcement. “The district attorney and sheriff know they can’t interfere, and they won’t interfere with federal law enforcement,” Coleman stated. He went further, suggesting that if the city officials obstruct federal efforts, the Pennsylvania Senate would step in, warning that legislative action would be the “least of their worries.”

State Senator Doug Mastriano echoed these sentiments, pointing to the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution. This clause generally establishes that federal law takes precedence over state laws, meaning local officials cannot override federal jurisdiction or the qualified immunity often granted to federal agents. Mastriano warned that trying to “bully” Washington is “not how America works.”

Community Fears and Legal Realities

For many in Philadelphia’s Black and immigrant communities, this isn’t just a legal debate—it’s about safety and trust. Councilmember Rue Landau expressed concern that aggressive ICE tactics, such as agents jumping out of unmarked cars, terrorize residents and stop them from cooperating with local police.

“If folks are scared to go to court… they are in jeopardy,” Landau explained. “They’re not going to participate in the process.”

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, the daughter of immigrants, framed the issue as a fight for justice, invoking the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “He was calling us to fiercely fight for our immigrant neighbors, not remain silent in the face of injustice,” she said.

While local DAs can prosecute anyone who violates state criminal laws, the Supremacy Clause provides a significant shield for federal agents performing their duties. However, Krasner’s argument hinges on the idea that if an agent commits a crime—like an unjustified shooting or assault—that falls outside their official duties, they are fair game for local prosecution.

