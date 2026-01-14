Iconic Max’s Famous Steaks Reportedly Changing Hands

Source: Wirestock / Getty

Iconic Max’s Steaks Reportedly Changing Hands

If you know North Philly, you know the corner of Broad and Erie stands one of the most iconic tourist spots in the city, Max’s Steaks.

For years, the neon lights of Max’s have served as a beacon for late-night cravings, community gatherings, and celebrity stop-ins. It’s where Kevin Hart filmed, where The Roots have grabbed a bite, and where locals argue it’s the real king of the cheesesteak hill.

However, reports are circulating that this legendary establishment is in the process of being sold. The buyer? The owner of another heavy hitter in the cheesesteak game: Chubby’s Steaks from Roxborough.

The idea of Max’s changing hands brings a mix of emotions. On one side, business moves are part of the game. Chubby’s Steaks has a solid reputation in Roxborough for putting out a quality product. If the deal goes through, it brings an experienced operator to the table who clearly understands the Philadelphia food landscape.

However, whenever a community staple is sold, the question is always: Will the soul remain?

Fans of Max’s are understandably protective. Will the recipe change? Will the vibe at the bar stay the same? Will the staff who have been serving us for years still have their spots? There is a deep hope that the new ownership understands they aren’t just buying a building or a brand name; they are inheriting a legacy.

“Awww man…. I wish I had the bread 🥖 this would be a dream come true . Congratulations to the new owner tho” auto2auto commented.

This merger of sorts is fascinating because Max’s and Chubby’s operate in two different worlds within the same city. Chubby’s is known for its rivalry with Dalessandro’s and its quieter, neighborhood vibe in Roxborough. Max’s is the loud, proud, beating heart of North Philly.

Bringing these two together could create a powerhouse that spans the city. Imagine the operational precision of Chubby’s combined with the cultural cachet and flavor profile of Max’s. It could be a win-win that elevates the cheesesteak game across the board.

