Ranking the Best Wild Card Moments in Eagles History

The Philadelphia Eagles have a storied history in the NFL Wild Card playoff round, with a record of 9 wins and 11 losses across 20 games. The Eagles’ first Wild Card appearance came in 1978, a narrow loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Over the years, they have faced a variety of opponents, with notable wins such as their 27-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in 1979 and a dominant 58-37 triumph against the Detroit Lions in 1995. However, they have also endured tough losses, including a 14-34 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in 2010.

When you think of the Eagles in the NFL wild card, their journey in these high-stakes matchups has been marked by both thrilling victories and heartbreaking defeats, and infamously remembered by the sound of a missed field goal.

Take a look as our team at RNB Philly ranks the best NFL Wild Card Moments in Eagles History!

5. The Double Doink (2019)

Bears kicker Cody Parkey had the weight of the world on his shoulder in the January 2019 NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, where the 43-yard kick hit the left upright and then the crossbar, ending the Bears’ season with a 16-15 loss and haunting the franchise ever since.