Ranking the Best Wild Card Moments in Eagles History
- The Eagles have a 9-11 record in 20 Wild Card playoff games, with notable wins and losses.
- Key Wild Card moments include the 'Double Doink,' Randall Cunningham's 57-yard TD, and Brian Westbrook's game-sealing 71-yard TD.
- The Eagles' Wild Card journey has been marked by both exhilarating victories and gut-wrenching defeats.
The Philadelphia Eagles have a storied history in the NFL Wild Card playoff round, with a record of 9 wins and 11 losses across 20 games. The Eagles’ first Wild Card appearance came in 1978, a narrow loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Over the years, they have faced a variety of opponents, with notable wins such as their 27-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in 1979 and a dominant 58-37 triumph against the Detroit Lions in 1995. However, they have also endured tough losses, including a 14-34 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in 2010.
When you think of the Eagles in the NFL wild card, their journey in these high-stakes matchups has been marked by both thrilling victories and heartbreaking defeats, and infamously remembered by the sound of a missed field goal.
Take a look as our team at RNB Philly ranks the best NFL Wild Card Moments in Eagles History!
5. The Double Doink (2019)
Bears kicker Cody Parkey had the weight of the world on his shoulder in the January 2019 NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, where the 43-yard kick hit the left upright and then the crossbar, ending the Bears’ season with a 16-15 loss and haunting the franchise ever since.
4. Randall Cunningham’s 57-yard TD Pass to Fred Barnett (1993)
In the 1993 NFC Wild Card game where the Eagles beat the Saints 36-20, Fred Barnett had two key touchdowns from Randall Cunningham, including a spectacular 57-yarder to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter and a 35-yarder in the fourth that helped spark the Eagles’ comeback from a 20-7 halftime deficit.
3. Rob Carpenter Hail Mary (1995)
Rob Carpenter’s “Hail Mary” refers to his memorable, last-second touchdown catch from for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Detroit Lions
In a 1995 NFL Wild Card game, quarterback Rodney Peete launched a last second hail mary to WR Rob Carpenter, as he caught the pass over multiple Detroit Lions defenders. A significant play in their victory that helped seal the game before halftime.
2. Dallas Goedert Triple Stiff Arm
One the road to the Eagles second Lombardi trophy, Dallas Godert made one of the teams most memorable plays during that championship run; Godert gave a Packers defender three consecutive stiff arms, as he would refuse to go down, taking a pass from Jalen Hurts 24-yards into the endzone. A pivotal play that would lead the Eagles to a 22-10 wild-card playoff win over the Green Bay Packers.
1. Brian Westbrook 71 Touchdown Vs Vikings Wild Card
Known to date as one of the Eagles’ most clutch playoff moments, came 4th quarter heroics from the dynamic duo in the Eagles backfield. A play that was set up by great blocking, saw a screen pass from Donovan McNabb to Brian Westbrook, in which Westbrook famously (or infamously in Minneapolis) ran for a 71-yard touchdown to seal a 26-14 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in the 2009 NFC Wild Card game.
MORE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES READS:
RELATED: Best Moments from Eagles Fans NFC Championship Celebration
RELATED: Wildest Sights From The Eagles 2025 Championship Parade
RELATED: Best of Philadelphia Eagles ‘Kelly Green’ Jersey Moments
RELATED: Top 5 Best Bars to Watch an Eagles Game in Philly