New Philly and Pennsylvania Laws You Need to Know in 2026

Philadelphia and Pennsylvania are ushering in 2026 with a range of new laws that aim to address social equity, public safety, and environmental concerns. Here’s a breakdown of the most impactful legislation taking effect this year:

Statewide Changes in Pennsylvania

CROWN Act

Pennsylvania joins 28 other states in enacting the CROWN Act, which prohibits discrimination based on hair texture and styles such as braids, twists, and afros. This law, effective January 27, 2026, aims to protect individuals, particularly Black Pennsylvanians, from workplace and educational biases. Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit

A new tax credit will provide up to $805 in relief to eligible working residents, benefiting nearly 940,000 Pennsylvanians. This initiative, part of the 2025-26 budget, is designed to support low- and middle-income families. Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Breast Cancer Screening Coverage

Senate Bill 88 eliminates cost-sharing for supplemental breast cancer screenings and genetic testing, ensuring early detection and reducing financial barriers. This law takes effect on January 23, 2026. Weapons Notification in Schools

Schools are now required to notify parents, guardians, and employees within 24 hours of any weapon-related incidents on campus. This measure enhances transparency and aims to improve school safety. Abandoned Boats Legislation

Municipalities can now remove abandoned boats from waterways, addressing environmental and safety concerns. This law also imposes fines on owners of such vessels. Motorcycle Headphone Use

Riders can legally use headphones or helmets with built-in audio systems, reflecting advancements in technology and rider preferences. Park Ranger Body Cameras

Officers and rangers in state parks are authorized to wear body cameras, promoting accountability and safety in remote areas.

Philadelphia-Specific Laws

Paper Bag Fee

Philadelphians will now pay 10 cents per paper bag at grocery stores. This law, aimed at reducing waste and promoting sustainability, will be enforced later in the year following an educational campaign. Ban on Reservation Scalping

A new law prohibits third-party businesses from reserving and reselling tables at restaurants, ensuring fair access for diners. School Safety Notifications

In alignment with state law, Philadelphia schools must promptly inform parents and staff about weapon-related incidents.

Axios Philadelphia contributed to information in this article

